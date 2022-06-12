On Saturday night, the Paducah Chiefs took on the Full Count Rhythm for the third time this season at Brooks Stadium. The Rhythm got the best of the Chiefs, earning the 7-2 win. Despite the loss, it was still a good night to be a baseball fan as attendance was free and the night ended with a firework show.
The scoring started in the top of the third when a runner scored due to an errant throw from the infield. The next run came for the Full Count in the following inning when Cooper Holbrook tripled over the centerfielder’s head to score the runner from second base.
In the top of the fifth the Rhythm were able to add three more runs, the first coming from a Ryan Miller solo home run over the right field scoreboard.
The next two runs came from a Tyler Franks two run shot over the left centerfield wall to make the score 5-0.
Miller was able to drive in Hudson Mimbs in the top half of the sixth with an RBI single down the left field line to extend the Rhythm lead to six.
The Chiefs were able to get runners on second and third after two walks and a passed ball, but left them stranded after two strikeouts.
In the eighth, the Rhythm added one more run after a walk with the bases loaded.
With runners on second and third and Grant Godwin up to bat, the Rhythm pitcher threw a wails pitch, which scored Garrett Smith. Godwin then grounded out to the second baseman, scoring the runner in third and making the score 7-2. Gunner Bingham followed this up with a single down the left field line to put one on base for the Chiefs. Slater Shield got hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second.
The bats stopped there for the Chiefs and the game ended with a final score of 7-2 in favor of the Rhythm.
The Chiefs will be back at Brooks Stadium on Monday, June 14 to host the Dubois County Bombers before embarking on an eight-game road trip. They will return back to their home field on Friday, June 24.
WP: G Bradley LP: C Murphy
Full Count Rhythm 0 0 1 1 3 1 0 1 0 - 7 9 3
Paducah Chiefs 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 - 2 3 2
RECORDS: Paducah Chiefs (1-7) Full Count Rhythm (7-2)
