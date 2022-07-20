The Paducah Chiefs traveled to Hopkinsville to take on the Hoppers in their final regular season matchup. This was their sixth time meeting this year. The Chiefs will be participating in the play-in games on Thursday to start the playoffs. They fell in this game by a score of 14-3.
The night’s scoring started in the bottom of the first when Ren Tachioka scored for the Hoppers on a wild pitch.
In the bottom of the third, Joshua Rodriguez scored on another wild pitch after the Hoppers loaded the bases with a walk and two singles. Jacob Dupps followed this up with a two RBI single to extend the Hoppers lead to four.
Sean Sullivan drove in the fourth run of the inning and fifth of the game with an RBI single into center field. Ren Tachioka, the ninth batter of the inning, was able to drive in two more runs with a single to make the score 7-0 in favor of the home team.
The Chiefs were able to load the bases with no outs thanks to a double by Colby Morse, a single by Gage Griggs, and a Krayton Morse walk. Colby Morse then scored on a wild pitch, and Gage Griggs scored after a double play sacrifice fly that ended the inning.
In the top of the fifth, Elijah Brooks drove in the Chiefs third run with a triple which scored Slater Schield, who doubled earlier in the inning.
Ren Tachioka hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth to drive in his third RBI of the game and make the score 8-3.
A two RBI single by Luis Vergara-Schoonewolf extended the Hoppers lead to seven in the seventh inning and a bases loaded walk scored another. The next batter, Fred Fernandez, hit a single into the outfield to make the score 12-3 with two innings left in the ballgame.
A leadoff single by William Spear in the bottom of the eighth brought Sean Sullivan up to bat. He then hit a two-run home run to inflict the mercy rule, making the final score 14-3.
The Chiefs clinched a playoff spot in the play-in game on Thursday. They finished the regular season with a record of 13-26. They will face the fourth seed of the south division of the OVL on Thursday, which will be either the Franklin Duelers or Fulton Railroaders.
Paducah Chiefs 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 0- 3 8 0
Hoptown Hoppers 1 0 6 0 0 1 4 2- 14 16 1
WP: D Ernst LP: J Bell
2B: PC- S Schield, C Morse
3B: PC- E Brooks
HR: HH- S Sullivan, R Tachioka
TB: PC- S Schield 3, E Brooks 3, G Griggs 2, C Morse 2, C Cook 1, C Holub 1; HH- R Tachioka 6, S Sullivan 5, L Vergara-Schoonewolf 3, J Dupps 2, W Spear 2, F Fernandez 1, D Donaldson 1, J Rodriguez 1, R Brown 1
RECORDS: Paducah Chiefs (13-26) Hoptown Hoppers (21-16)
