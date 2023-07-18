On Sunday night, the Chiefs traveled to Drake’s Creek to take on the Full Count Rhythm for the fourth time this year. The Chiefs fell 10-9 in extra innings to make their record 20-15. They are currently in second place in the South Division.
The Chiefs started the game hot, scoring all nine of their runs in the first inning. Brayman Fraasman doubled to score both Gunnar Bingham and Gage Griggs to start the game’s scoring. This was followed by a bases loaded single by Sam Kestranek that scored one, but Beal was thrown out trying to score to make two outs in the inning.
Nate Lang drove in their fourth run of the inning, then Luke Dymond singled to score two more and make the score 6-0. Bingham doubled on a fly ball to deep center field that scored Dymond and Gibbs. The final RBI was from the Chief who had the first two in the inning, Fraasman singled on a line drive to make the score 9-0.
The Rhythm’s first run came in the bottom of the second, when Jackson Cauthron hit a two-run home run that cleared the center field wall. In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Rhythm loaded the bases after a single and two walks. Cooper Holbrook hit a grand slam to pull the Rhythm within three, making the score 9-6. Trey Miller hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh to score the sixteenth run of the game. Down two in the bottom of the ninth, the Rhythm were able to tie the game after an error and sacrifice fly to force extra innings.
The Chiefs were unable to produce in the 10th, and the Rhythm walked it off with a fielder’s choice to win the game 10-9. The Chiefs play the Rhythm again on Tuesday night in Paducah at Brooks Stadium. This will be the first of their final three regular season games. Their last regular season home game will be on Wednesday against the Fulton Railroaders.
Paducah Chiefs- 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0- 9 14 4
Full Count Rhythm- 0 2 0 4 0 0 1 0 2 1- 10 6 1
FCR- L Elmore 4.1 IP 1 R 6 K
