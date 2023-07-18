On Sunday night, the Chiefs traveled to Drake’s Creek to take on the Full Count Rhythm for the fourth time this year. The Chiefs fell 10-9 in extra innings to make their record 20-15. They are currently in second place in the South Division.

The Chiefs started the game hot, scoring all nine of their runs in the first inning. Brayman Fraasman doubled to score both Gunnar Bingham and Gage Griggs to start the game’s scoring. This was followed by a bases loaded single by Sam Kestranek that scored one, but Beal was thrown out trying to score to make two outs in the inning.

