The Paducah Chiefs looked to snag their second win against the Henderson Flash in the matter of three days. They won the first contest 4-3 at home on Saturday and turned around to play them on the road on Tuesday. Unfortunately for the local Paducah team that second win wouldn’t come as the Chiefs fell 9-6.
A single run was scored through the first three innings for both teams. The Flash found that run in the bottom of the first inning, but the Chiefs kept their opponents from running up the score. Instead they found runs of their own in the top of the fourth inning.
Elijah Brooks got things going for the Paducah team when he scored the first run for the Chiefs with teammate Gage Griggs at the plate. Cody Holub would follow with a two-run homer to score himself and Krayton Morse to take the 3-1 lead.
Scoring would once again go stagnant until the bottom of the sixth inning when the Flash found their momentum. They put up seven runs in the inning to take the 8-3 lead. The home team didn’t look back from there as they added another run in the bottom of the seventh to lead 9-3. The Chiefs defense kept that inning to just one run and closed it out before the Flash could bring home loaded bases.
In the top of the ninth inning and Griggs at the plate with the bases loaded, a line drive would bring home Slater Schield and Kyler Carmack to cut the deficit to 9-5. The next at bat would score another run thanks to a wild pitch bringing home Colby Morse, but the third out would follow, ending the inning 9-6.
The Chiefs return home on Wednesday night to start a five-game home stretch. They will kick it off against the Full Count Rhythm with a 6:30 p.m. first pitch at Brooks Stadium.
