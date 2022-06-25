The Paducah Chiefs took on the Full Count Rhythm at Brooks Stadium on Friday night. This was the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Chiefs fell this game 6-3, despite a late comeback effort to make their record 5-14 as they are ranked fifth in the south division of the OVL. Colin Murphy started on the mound for the Chiefs and pitched the first seven innings of the ballgame.
The first run of the game came in the top of the third after a walk and two consecutive singles by Levi Perrell and Drew Robertson, scoring Tyler Franks. Henry Mosely followed this up by hitting a two RBI double down the right field line giving the Rhythm a 3-0 lead.
The game was stagnant until the bottom of the seventh inning. The Chiefs loaded the bases thanks to a pair of singles by Colby Morse and Kyler Carmack as well as a hit by pitch. Cody Holub then smoked a double off of the left field wall to score two and put runners on second and third. Zach Hayes then hit a sacrifice fly to score John Oberson and tie the game 3-3.
In the bottom of the eighth, Tucker Love led off the inning with a single, followed by a bunt single by Elijah Brooks to put runners on first and second with no outs. Another single by Morse loaded the bases. Two consecutive fly outs left three runners stranded as the game headed to the ninth.
Jackson Cauthron led the last inning off with a double and a single into right field by Tyler Franks scored him to make the score 4-3. An infield error followed by an RBI single by Levi Perrell scored another for the Rhythm. Another pop up single into left field scored the sixth and final run for the visiting team. The Chiefs were unable to produce in the ninth, making the final score 6-3.
They continue to play throughout the weekend, in an away game on Saturday against the Fulton Railroaders and a home game on Sunday against the Franklin Duelers.
Full Count Rhythm 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 3- 6 9 0
Paducah Chiefs 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0- 3 7 4
WP: J Wirtz LP: R Belcher
2B: FC- H Mosely, J Cauthron; PC- C Holub
TB: FC- D Lowery 2, H Mosely 3, L Perrell 2, J Cauthron 2, D Robertson 1, T Franks 1; PC- C Holub 2, E Brooks 2, C Morse 2, K Carmack 1, T Love 1
RECORDS: Paducah Chiefs (5-14) Full Count Rhythm (12-7)
