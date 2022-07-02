On Friday night, the Paducah Chiefs faced off against the Fulton Railroaders at Brooks Stadium for their third matchup of the season. The Chiefs are coming off a double header matchup where they lost the first by game 2-0, and were forced to forfeit after the use of an ineligible player.
They fell in this game 3-1 due to a late rally by Fulton.
They are now ranked ninth in the entire OVL as they look to make some noise in the playoffs in a few weeks.
Fridays contest was a low scoring affair, with the first run coming in the bottom of the fifth inning. Gage Griggs led off the inning with a double out to left field. After Garrett Smith was hit by a pitch, Austin Krider hit a fly ball out to center field that moved Griggs to third to put runners on the corners. Krayton Morse then gave the Chiefs a 1-0 lead with an RBI single into right field.
The Railroaders were able to break the game open in the top of the eighth after loading the bases from a leadoff single and two walks. Brady Holloway hit a bases-clearing double into the right field corner to give them a 3-1 lead.
In the bottom of the ninth, Griggs and Cody Holub led off the inning with back-to-back singles. Unfortunately for the Chiefs this was not enough as neither of them were able to score, making the final 3-1 in favor of the Railroaders.
Kailen Hamson threw a fantastic game for the Chiefs. He pitched the first seven innings of the game, allowing two hits and striking out 12. His only earned run allowed came after his substitution from the game.
Krayton Morse had an impressive day at the plate, going 2-4 and having the Chiefs’ only RBI of the game. Gage Griggs and Cody Holub also had two hits each in the game, with one double for each of them.
The Chiefs fall to 7-17 on the season. They play the Railroaders again on Saturday at Fulton to try and improve their record.
Fulton 000 000 030—3-5-0
Chiefs 000 010 000—1-6-0
WP: T Johnson LP: W Hudson
2B: FR- B Holloway, J Valette; PC- G Griggs, C Holub
TB: FR- B Holloway 2, J Vallette 2, J Cekander 1, B Cooner 1, R Lee 1; PC- G Griggs 3, C Holub 3, K Morse 2
RECORDS: Paducah Chiefs (7-17) Fulton Railroaders (13-10)
