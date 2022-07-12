After securing wins in their last contest over the weekend over the Henderson Flash, the Paducah Chiefs hit the road to take on the Hoptown Hoppers on Monday night. The Chiefs looked to snag their first win against the Hoppers on the season after falling in their first four meetings.
Unfortunately for the Paducah team, that win would have to wait as the Hoppers snagged the 13-1 win.
The score turned lopsided early as the Hoppers took a 5-0 lead in the top of the second inning.
Slater Schield scored the first and only run for the Chiefs in the bottom of the third, scoring on a wild pitch with teammate Cal Cook at the plate.
A strikeout and a ground out later and the Chiefs scoring hopes would come to an end in the inning.
The Chiefs’ defense kept their opponents scoring in the next inning, but the Hoppers would get right back to work in the bottom of the fourth inning, adding three more runs.
Scoring would once again come to a halt for both teams in the fifth and sixth innings with the Hoppers leading 8-1, but a five-run seventh inning would close out the game 13-1 for the home team.
Leading the way on the mound for the Chiefs was Corbin Guthman, pitching four innings, allowing five hits, eight runs and striking out three. Austin Long pitched a pair of innings allowing one hit and striking out four and Richard Belcher allowed three hits and five runs in the game.
The Chiefs will get right back to work on Tuesday night when they travel to take on the Henderson Flash before returning home on Wednesday to host the Full Count Rhythm.
