On Thursday night the Paducah Chiefs played host to the Madisonville Miners as Brooks Stadium in their second matchup this season. The Chiefs got the lead in the middle of the game and great relief pitching shut down the Miners for the rest, finishing with a final score of 3-2.
The night’s scoring started early in the top of first when Miners third baseman Connor O’Connell reached on an infield single to drive in Christian Kallaher for the first run of the game. Paducah quickly responded in the bottom half when Christian Beal singled into right field to score brother Colby and Krayton Morris and give them an early lead.
The next two innings remained scoreless thanks to great pitching from John Overbeck and defensive plays by the Chiefs. In the top of the fourth, the Miners had runners on first and second stemming from a hit by pitch and infield error with Wyatt Cunningham up to bat. He singled to score one and tie the game 2-2. A single by the next batter nearly scored another, but a great throw by Ben Brombaugh beat the runner home to get the out.
With two outs and runners on first and second in the bottom of the fifth, Krayton Morse hit a line drive into the outfield to score Brombaugh and take the lead. After this, Colby Morse and Noah Boon came in as relievers and pitched two innings each.
They allowed a total of one hit in the final four innings, leading the Chiefs to a 3-2 victory. The chiefs are now 12-11 on the season and are in third place in the south division of the Ohio Valley League.
The Chiefs will be back in action Friday night when they travel to Dubois County to take on the Bombers, will turn right back around to host the Bombers on Saturday and round out the weekend by hosting the Miners again on Sunday.
MAD 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 2 10 0
PAD 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 X — 3 10 0
