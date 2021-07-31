Despite a season of ups and downs, the Paducah Chiefs skirted into the Ohio Valley League playoffs with a 7-6 victory of the Franklin Duelers in a play-in game on Thursday night.
The Duelers had a 1-0 until the top half of the third inning when Ben Higdon scored on Brant Brown’s single to right field, allowing the Chiefs to tie the game. Then, however, scoring would cease as Franklin shut down Paducah with a 6-4-3 double play.
Franklin led 3-1 until Jacob Hager hit a grand slam to left field, scoring his twin brother Brandon Hager, Adam Brian, and Brown. Then, the winning probability began to favor the Chiefs as they took a 5-3 lead in the sixth.
In the bottom half of the inning, the Duelers tied it 5-5 after Benny Hymes hit an RBI double to right field to score Alex Miller. The Chiefs brought in Jacob Ehling on the mound to relieve Carter Park. But, despite Ehling’s outing that later credited him the win, the tying run was walked in.
Paducah came back to take a 6-5 lead in the top of the eighth when Z Reynolds singled to left field, scoring Jace Mizell. However, despite having runners on, the Chiefs could not produce more than one run in the inning.
Going into the final inning, the Chiefs and Duelers were tied 6-6 after Franklin’s C Vrabel scored on a wild pitch in the bottom half of the eighth. Jacob Hager’s single to center in the ninth allowed Brian to plate the night’s final run.
The Chiefs will play this evening at Brooks Stadium. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. and will kick off the 2021 OVL postseason.
Park started for the Chiefs, throwing five innings of work and allowing five runs on eight hits. He struck out four and walked four during his 59-pitch outing.
Ehling, who earned the win for Paducah, threw four innings and struck out four while also walking four. He allowed one run on two hits during his 65-pitch appearance.
Higdon (one run, two hits), Brian (two runs, two hits), Brown (one run, two hits, one RBI), Brandon Hager (one run), Jacob Hager (one run, four hits, five RBIs), Mizell (one run), Cade Rogers (one hit), Zach Reynolds (two hits), and Ja’lil Akbar (one hit) assisted in the victory.
