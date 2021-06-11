HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — Despite an early lead, the Paducah Chiefs fell to Full Count, 9-7, on Thursday night after the Rhythm posted five runs in the seventh inning.
The night kicked off in the Chiefs' favor when Riley Hawthorne doubled on a line drive to left field, allowing Bryce Haas to score the game's first run. The momentum would continue when Brant Brown was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, allowing Adam Brian to touch home.
It would take until the bottom of the fourth inning for the Rhythm to tack on two runs on back-to-back doubles by Christian Smith and Carlos Lara to tie the game at 2-2.
Full Count took advantage in the bottom half of the sixth when Ben Brooks scored on a single by Matthew Batts, making it 3-2. Batts would go ahead in the same inning to make it 4-2, scoring on an error by pitcher Lane Lamberth.
Things would once again shift toward the Chiefs' favor in the seventh inning when Hawthorne hit a ground ball and reached on an error by the Full Count second baseman.
The Chiefs would close the gap as Brandon Hager, Hawthorne and Sam Fagan scored in the inning to make it 5-4.
The bottom half of the inning would eventually lead to the Chiefs' loss when the Rhythm plated five runs, starting with a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch to tie it at 5-5.
Heading into the eighth inning, Full Count led the Chiefs, but Hager would add to Paducah's score with a solo shot to center field.
The Chiefs attempted to come back in the final inning, scoring on a passed ball to make it 9-7.
Lamberth took the loss for the Chiefs, allowing five hits and seven runs in 1 2/3 innings of work. The hurler struck out three in his appearance.
Will Gross started for Paducah, throwing five innings and allowing five hits and two runs while striking out seven and walking one. Trey Schultz also appeared on the mound, going 1 1/3 innings and walking one.
Jackson Benjamin earned the win for Full Count, allowing four hits and five runs in 6 2/3 innings. Benjamin struck out seven and walked one in his outing.
Hunter Steger started for the Rhythm and surrendered two runs on three hits in two innings. Steger struck out five while walking three.
Kyle Magrans appeared in relief for Full Count, throwing 1 1/3 innings. Magrans recorded the last out to earn a save.
