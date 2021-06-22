The Paducah Chiefs were in action with a pair of games over the weekend. After a near comeback and narrow loss at Franklin on Saturday, they returned home and took a five-run defeat to Dubois County on Sunday.
In case you missed it, below are some highlights from the Chiefs’ weekend slate.
Franklin 5, Paducah 4
The Chiefs trailed Franklin 5-0 after six innings Saturday and nearly made a comeback over the final three frames before falling just short in the ninth.
The Duelers got the scoring started in the bottom of the third inning following a leadoff double from Kolby Wall, who advanced all the way to third base on a sacrifice bunt. A sacrifice fly from Payton Walsh brought Wall home.
Franklin added four more runs in the fourth inning after Benny Hymes and Spencer Darland led off with a double and single, respectively. A sacrifice bunt brought Hymes home, and Davis Burick followed with a two-run homer to center field. With two outs, Walsh followed a double from Alex Miller with an RBI single for the 5-0 lead.
The Chiefs started their comeback with a pair of runs in the top of the seventh and drew even closer in the ninth. Riley Hawthorne led off the final frame with a walk to bring Brant Brown to the plate. On a 1-1 count, Brown hammered the next pitch out of the park in right field, cutting the deficit to 5-4.
An error and a walk put runners on first and second with no outs, but the Chiefs were unable to take advantage. Jaxson Lucas struck out the next three batters — Cade Rogers, Brandon Hager and Will Hudson — to end the game.
Paducah finished with six hits, including two apiece from Brown and Hawthorne. The Duelers tallied eight hits, which were scattered throughout the lineup.
Mason Malone pitched all eight innings for the Chiefs, giving up the five runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out 10. Rylan Thomas got the start for Franklin, throwing five scoreless innings and allowing three hits and three walks while striking out four.
Dubois County 12, Paducah 7
Paducah plated seven runs on five hits at home against the Bombers on Sunday but was no match for the Dubois offense, which tallied 12 hits.
Things looked good for the Chiefs early on, though, as they took a 5-1 lead after plating three runs in the first inning and two in the second. Two walks and a hit batter loaded the bases in the bottom of the first, Brown scored on a wild pitch and Sam Fagan came home on a groundout. A sacrifice fly from Rogers plated the third run.
The Bombers scored a run in the top of the second, but Paducah answered in the bottom of the frame with an RBI groundout from Brown and a sacrifice fly from Adam Brian for the 5-1 lead.
That lead was short-lived, however, as Dubois scored three runs in each of the third and fourth innings. Simon Scherry tied the score at 5-5 with a leadoff home run in the fourth to cap an 11-pitch at-bat, and the Bombers took a 7-5 lead with runs scored via a wild pitch and groundout.
The Chiefs cut the lead to 7-6 in the bottom of the sixth on a bases-loaded walk to Brown, but Dubois answered right back in the top of the seventh with three more runs highlighted by a two-run homer from Jared Sermersheim.
Paducah scored a run in the eighth via a Dubois error, making the score 10-7, and the Bombers capped the scoring with a two-run ninth on a triple from Scherry.
Payton Hall finished with a team-high three hits for Dubois, while Scherry and Sermersheim each had three RBIs. Ryan Johnson got the pitching start for the Bombers and allowed six runs (five earned) on three hits and seven walks while striking out two over 5 1/3 innings.
Brown reached base four times via walks for Paducah and had two RBIs. Trent Hyde started on the mound for the Chiefs and gave up seven runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out two over 3 1/3 frames.
