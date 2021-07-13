The Paducah Chiefs have had their fair share of trouble closing out games this summer.
Whether it’s clinging to a late lead or fending off a comeback, the Chiefs have struggled to put away ballgames.
This Achilles’ heel of theirs reared its ugly head once again Friday night as the Chiefs watched an early 5-2 lead and a late-game 6-5 advantage slip from their grasp as Fulton came back to defeat Paducah 14-8.
The Chiefs got off to a terrific start offensively at Lohaus Field as Brandon Hager and Adam Brian delivered back-to-back doubles to give Paducah a 2-0 lead after a half inning of play.
Despite Fulton nabbing a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the first, Paducah roared back for three more runs, this time using a solo blast from Sam Fagan and Brian’s second RBI double of the day to take a 5-3 lead.
First baseman Davis Crane pulled Fulton back within one run with a solo home run of his own to lead off the bottom of the fourth as the Railroaders began to climb back into the game.
An RBI groundout by Patrick Music tied the game at 5-all as the game approached the midway point.
Following a scoreless fifth, Paducah retook the lead as Brian picked up his third RBI of the day on a single to left field, scoring Brandon Bell.
Clinging to a narrow 6-5 advantage, the wheels began to fall off for Paducah in the bottom of the seventh as Fulton put up seven runs on five hits to take a commanding 12-6 lead.
Each team would add two runs in the bottom of the eighth and top of the ninth but it would prove futile as the Railroaders would complete the come-from-behind victory.
• Back home Saturday, rain pushed back the start of Paducah’s game against Full Count (Hendersonville, Tennessee) but the visitors had enough time to take a 5-0 victory before another rain storm stopped the game.
Jackson Benjamin tossed a five-inning shutout to lead the Rhythm, who boast the Ohio Valley League’s best record at 25-6. The game was called with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning, as the Chiefs had scored a run and had the bases loaded. A downpour stopped proceedings for good, and the official result reverted back to the last completed inning, thus the 5-0 final.
Riley Hawthorne had two hits for the Chiefs (7-23).
Paducah’s scheduled game against Franklin on Sunday was postponed due to rain and wet field conditions, as was Monday’s make-up game against Hoptown.
The Chiefs are next in action Wednesday, when they host Fulton at 6:30 p.m.
Sun assistant editor Tim Tucker contributed to this report.
