On Saturday and Monday night, the Paducah Chiefs pulled off two walk-off victories against their visiting opponents, the Muhlenberg County Stallions and the Bowling Green Pistons, with Gunnar Bingham being the hero in both contests.

On Saturday night, the Paducah Chiefs pulled off a masterful comeback against the visiting Stallions at the historic Brooks Stadium with a whole house of spectators looking on. The Chiefs trailed the Stallions until the bottom of the ninth when the team plated seven runs to earn the walk-off victory.

