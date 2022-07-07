The Paducah Chiefs took on the Muhlenberg Stallions on Wednesday night at Brooks Stadium. Both teams are fighting for a better seed as the Ohio Valley League playoffs approach.
This was the second matchup of the year, with the Stallions winning the first. Presuming a Chiefs win with no late comeback from the Stallions, they improve to 10-18 on the season. The Chiefs held a 9-3 lead at the time of The Paducah Sun’s press deadline at the top of the eighth inning.
Tonight’s scoring started in the first half-inning, where the Stallions put up two runs. The first came from a Mack Clark double, which scored Kevin Sosa, who singled earlier in the inning. Then, Garrett Dennis hit an RBI single to plate the Stallions’ second run.
The Chiefs were able to respond at the bottom of the first quickly. A leadoff walk and a single by Elijah Brooks put runners on with no outs. Colby Morse then was able to reach first on a bunt single. An error on a late throw scored Slater Schield for the Chiefs’ first run.
Two batters later, Elijah Brooks tied the game after he scored on a wild pitch. The Chiefs stranded two runners as the contest progressed to the second inning.
From this point on, the game was a defensive battle. Payton Henley started on the mound for the Chiefs. In his 5.2 innings, he allowed four hits and three runs and struck out four.
In the top of the sixth, the Stallions broke the tie, coming from an RBI single by Jaccar Watkins.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Chiefs loaded the bases from two walks and a single by John Oberson. Zach Hayes then drew a walk to even the score 3-3.
The next batter, Krayton Morse, doubled into left field to score two and give the Chiefs a 5-3 lead. Tucker Love then hit another double to score two more and extend the lead to four.
Gunner Bingham followed this up with a sacrifice fly to score Love, the inning’s sixth run. The seventh and final run came after a walk with the bases loaded to score, making it a 9-3 ballgame.
At the time of the deadline, the score favored the Chiefs, 9-3. Tucker Love stood out at the plate, going 2-3 with two RBIs and a run. Krayton Morse also had two RBIs and a run in the game.
The Chiefs return to Brooks Stadium on Thursday night to face off against the Hoptown Hoppers for the fourth time this year. They remain in eighth place in the OVL as they look to improve their record before the playoffs.
