On Monday, June 13, the Paducah Chiefs faced off against the Dubois County Bombers at Brooks Stadium. The Chiefs came off a 14-4 win against the Franklin Duelers on Sunday where four Chiefs players had two RBIs. They held onto that momentum, riding it into Monday’s game and beating the Bombers 12-10.
The scoring started early for the Bombers in the top of the first, when Josh Newton hit a single into left field to score Camden Gasser.
The Chiefs quickly responded in the bottom half after runners attempted to steal second and third.
The Bomber catcher made an errant throw to second to score Elijah Brooks and advance a runner to third.
Cal Cook then drove in a runner to take the lead 2-1.
After a scoreless second inning, the Bombers loaded the bases on two walks and an error. Connor Oxley then roped a double in the left field gap to score two and retake the lead 3-2. The next batter, Cade Gudalis, hit a deep sacrifice fly out to left field to extend the Bomber lead to two.
The Chiefs quickly loaded the bases thanks to a hit by pitch and two singles by Elijah Brooks and Cody Holub. Grant Godwin then hit a hard ground ball into left field that scored two to tie the game up at four. JD Bogard followed, drawing a walk to give the Chiefs a one-run lead.
A leadoff walk and a single by Gage Griggs brought runners on for Cook. He then hits a single down the left field line to bring in both runners and make the score 7-4 in favor of the Chiefs.
After a single by Grant Godwin and John Oberson being hit by a pitch, Bogard hit a single into left field to extend the Chief lead to four. A reached on error by Zach Hayes drove in another to score the ninth team run. Three runners were left stranded as the inning ended and they headed to the fifth inning
A double by Gudalis put runners on second and third. A wild pitch scored one to cut the deficit to four.
With Griggs on first and Brooks on third in the bottom of the fifth, Griggs drew a throw to second as he was thrown out stealing, but Brooks ran from third and scored to make the score 10-5. A Godwin single to left scored another and left the bases loaded to make the lead six runs.
A bloop single into center field by Josh Newton scored the runner from second in the top of the sixth. Connor Oxley singled up the middle to tack on the second run of the inning. Three runners were left on base as the game headed to the bottom of the sixth, 11-7.
JD Bogard hit a sac fly to drive in Cook in the bottom of the seventh to make the Chiefs lead five.
An infield error followed by a fielder’s choice in the top of the eighth made the score 12-9. A passed ball cut the Chiefs lead to two.
The Chiefs were able to hold off the Bombers and finish the game 12-10. Evan Oakley finished the game on the mound for the Chiefs, throwing the last two innings.
Dubois 1-0-3-0-1-2-0-3-0—10-12-2 Chiefs 2-0-3-4-2-0-1-0-x—12-13-2
RECORDS: Paducah Chiefs (3-7) Dubois Bombers (5-6)
