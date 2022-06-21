LOUISVILLE — On Monday night, the Paducah Chiefs traveled to Louisville to face the Jockeys for their first meeting of the season.The Chiefs are ranked fifth in the south division of the OVL and the Jockeys are ranked fifth in the north division. The Chiefs took home the win handily in a 10-5 decision to add their fourth win of the season.
The first inning of the contest was scoreless thanks to two strikeouts from Corbin Guthman for the Chiefs and Garrett Matthews for the Jockeys.
The Chiefs got runners on base after a walk and a single by Gage Griggs. A sacrifice bunt moved both runners into scoring position when Zach Hayes came up to bat. He hit a line drive single out to left field to score both runners and give the Chiefs a 2-0 lead.
In the bottom of the third, Collin Goda led off the inning with a double followed by him stealing third for the Jockeys. An errand throw by the catcher allowed Goda to score to cut the Chiefs lead to one.
After a stagnant fourth inning, the Jockeys tied up the game 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth thanks to a RBI single from Jaret Humphrey.
In the top of the sixth, two walks followed by two hit by pitches, scored one for the Chiefs to take the advantage back. A single by Austin Krider scored another and made the score 4-2. A RBI groundout by Kyler Carmack extended the Chief lead to three and a wild pitch scored Gage Griggs for the fourth and final run of the inning, making it a 6-2 ball game.
The bats again got rolling for the Chiefs in the top of the seventh. Four consecutive singles by John Oberson, Cal Cook, Colby Morse, and Griggs scored two more to make the score 8-2.
Cook doubled in the top of the eighth to score both Slater Schield and Elijah Brooks. This made the score 10-2 in favor of the Chiefs.
A double in the bottom of the ninth by Carson Boles scored one and put runners on second and third for the Jockeys. A hit by pitch and a walk made the score 10-4. An RBI groundout scored the last run of the game, making the final score 10-5 in favor of the Chiefs.
Griggs and Cook both went 2-4 at the dish, both with two RBIs and two runs. Guthman pitched the first five innings for the Chiefs, allowing two runs and striking out seven.
The Chiefs improved to 4-12 as they look to continue to Wednesday night against the Miners in Madisonville.
Paducah Chiefs 0 2 0 0 0 4 2 2 0-10 13 3
Louisville Jockeys 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 3-5 10 2
WP: C Guthman LP. R Leonardo
2B: PC- C Cook; LJ- C Goda, C Boles
TB: PC- C Cook 3, S Schield 3, G Griggs 2, E Brooks 1, C Morse 1, Z Hayes 1, K Carmack 1, A Krider 1, J Oberson 1; LJ- C Boles 4, C Boda 4, J Humphrey 2, J Fowler 1, A Taylor 1.
RECORDS: Paducah Chiefs (4-12) Louisville Jockeys (5-10)
