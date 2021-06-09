The Paducah Chiefs entered Tuesday’s home game against Dubois County sitting at 1-2 on the season. They opened with losses to the Fulton Railroaders and Hoptown Hoppers before getting their first win of 2021 Monday night against the Madisonville Miners.
In case you missed it, below are some highlights of the Chiefs’ season thus far.
Fulton 11, Paducah 5The Chiefs opened their 2021 schedule with a home loss to the Railroaders. They used five pitchers — Lane Lamberth, Will Gross, Corbin Hayden, Will Hudson and Mason Malone — to get through the nine innings and gave up the 11 runs on 14 hits.
The game was tied 2-2 after the first inning and 3-3 after three frames before Fulton started to take control. The Railroaders led 9-3 after they batted in the top of the seventh, but the Chiefs answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning. Fulton plated a pair of runs in the top of the eighth to cap the scoring.
Offensively, the Chiefs were led by Jacob Hager (triple, single, 3 RBIs), Drew Hudson (2 singles) and Ja’lil Akbar (2 singles).
Hoptown 10, Paducah 9Trailing 10-8 going into the eighth inning, the Chiefs were able to add a run in the frame on a Zach Reynolds RBI single but were unable to get any closer.
Paducah led 5-4 after four innings and plated two more runs in the top of the fifth, but the Hoppers responded with five runs in the bottom of the frame to take a 9-7 edge. Hoptown added another run in the sixth but was held scoreless over the final two innings as Paducah mounted a comeback.
The Chiefs scored one run in each of the seventh and eighth innings but ultimately came up short, as a walk to Sam Fagan represented their only base runner in the ninth.
Four Paducah pitchers — Carter Park, Billy Johnston, Trey Schultz and Ryan White — combined to allow the 10 runs on 11 hits and seven walks.
The Chiefs were led offensively by Jacob Hager (double, single, 2 RBIs), Reynolds (2 singles, 2 RBIs), Drew Hudson (double, single, RBI), Cade Rogers (double, RBI), Brandon Hager (single, RBI), Brant Brown (2 singles) and Jace Mizell (triple).
Paducah 5, Madisonville 1Paducah starting pitcher Brycen Parrish threw 75 pitches over six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and one walk while striking out four, and relievers Elijah Longshore and Will Gross closed out the victory. That trio allowed one run, five hits and four walks.
The Chiefs scored their first run on an RBI single from Sam Fagan in the second inning and added two more in the fifth on a sacrifice fly from Drew Hudson and RBI single from Brant Brown.
Paducah increased its lead to 5-0 with one run in each of the seventh and eighth frames. Cade Rogers hit an RBI single in the seventh, and Fagan added an RBI single in the eighth.
Madisonville scored its lone run in the top of the ninth via an RBI double from Calyn Halvorson.
Fagan finished with a team-high three hits, including a double, in the game and tallied two RBIs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.