EDDYVILLE — For Kentucky high school basketball players, the name "King" Kelly Coleman is a name of legend, an unattainable record etched into stone during the 1956 season that continues to last. But, for Lyon County's Travis Perry, the countdown is within reach as he collected point No. 4,000 on Saturday afternoon during the Akridge Ace Jam held at Jason White Gymnasium.
"I'm blessed and thankful," Perry said. "We have a big postseason ahead of us, and we want to make a repeat, hopefully, so we have to focus and not worry about my points. It’s about winning the game for us.”
The 4,000th point came for the junior with 3:35 left on the clock in the second quarter against the Bracken County Polar Bears, with his Lyons leading by 35-30, 10 points coming straight from Perry.
The 6-foot-2 guard averages 30.8 points per game and recently set the state record for most 3-point field goals made in a career with his 464th 3-pointer.
“I’m blessed, you know, to be one of two guys, and it’s something you take a step back and look at as a huge blessing,” he said. “It wouldn’t be possible without my teammates, coaches, and dad over there yelling at me to stop shooting terrible shots. It’s an exciting time for myself, Lyon County, my teammates, and everyone involved.”
The No. 66 ranked player for the Class of 2024 started the day needing 10 points to hit 4,000. By the end of his day, he finished with 4,022, which leaves him only 315 points away from Wayland’s Coleman, with four regular-season games and the postseason coming shortly. Not to mention, Perry has an entire senior season left under the guidance of his father, head coach of the Lyons, Ryan Perry.
Perry credits his father for his career. He has played for his father at the varsity level since he was in eighth grade when Ryan Perry took the helm of the Lyon ship, leading the team in scoring each season.
“I wouldn’t want it any other way. He’s been my coach since I could walk, so it is something I’m very thankful for, you know, because I get to spend time with him. I feel like he’s the reason I’m the player I am today,” Perry said. “You know, it’s not just the fear of losing. It makes a difference when your dad is over there. If you lose, it’s not just on you. It’s on him and the coaching staff. It’s a trickle-down effect that makes you take a little more pride in the game.”
In his first season with the Lyons, he averaged 20.6 points as a seventh grader, 26.6 in eighth, 27.3 as a freshman, and 27.5 as a sophomore, to go along with his 30.8 this season.
Perry currently has 17 college offers which include Indiana, Iowa, University of Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio State, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Wake Forest and current No. 1 team in the NCAA, Purdue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.