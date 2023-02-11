EDDYVILLE — For Kentucky high school basketball players, the name "King" Kelly Coleman is a name of legend, an unattainable record etched into stone during the 1956 season that continues to last. But, for Lyon County's Travis Perry, the countdown is within reach as he collected point No. 4,000 on Saturday afternoon during the Akridge Ace Jam held at Jason White Gymnasium.

"I'm blessed and thankful," Perry said. "We have a big postseason ahead of us, and we want to make a repeat, hopefully, so we have to focus and not worry about my points. It’s about winning the game for us.”

