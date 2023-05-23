The First Region baseball tournament kicked off Monday night at Edward Jones Field with McCracken County and Calloway County. The Mustangs survived with Tyler Chapman on the mound, throwing a complete game to clinch a 3-1 victory over the Lakers.
Chapman threw seven innings for the Mustangs. The junior lefty allowed three hits, one run (earned), and struck out four on 71 pitches.
The Lakers jumped on the board first in the top of the second inning with a sacrifice fly by Cuyler McDaniel to make it 1-0 favoring Calloway County. However, the Mustangs answered in the home half of the inning as a sacrifice fly by Zach Sims allowed Eli James to tie the game at 1-1. However, the Mustang threat ended as Weston Miller struck out.
I Cruz led off with a single in the top of the third inning, but the McCracken County defense remained stoic as Zachary Akin was the first out with a sacrifice bunt to move Cruz to third base. The next batter, Braden Pingel, flew into a double play as Miller fired in the ball from right field to get Cruz out, advancing home to end the inning.
The Mustangs added two in the bottom of the fourth inning with two outs. Sims reached on an error by Calloway County before Miller singled to advance Sims to third and in the position to score. The next batter, Farley, singled on a line drive to left field, allowing Sims and Miller to make it 3-1.
The score remained 3-1 despite efforts from Calloway County and McCracken County in the late innings.
Nick Cantrell took the loss for Calloway County. The eighth grader surrendered three hits, three runs, and three walks while striking out six of 25 batters on 79 pitches.
Akin appeared in relief for the Lakers. The freshman threw less than an inning and walked one of two batters in the loss.
The Mustangs will face Carlisle County on Tuesday night at Preston Cope Field at Marshall County High School in the second round of the First Region baseball tournament.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 3, CALLOWAY COUNTY 1
CCHS 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 1-3-2
MCHS 0 1 0 2 0 0 X — 3-3-0
WP: T. Chapman; LP: N. Cantrell
2B: CCHS — C. Lockhart; MCHS — J. Farley
TB: CCHS — C. Lockart 2, C. Turner 1, I. Cruz 1; MCHS — J. Farley 3, W. Miller 1
HBP: CCHS — K. Starks; MCHS — E. James
SF: CCHS — C. McDaniel; MCHS — Z. Sims
SB: MCHS — W. Miller, C. Ehling
E: CCHS — B. Dennis, N. Cantrell
RECORDS: McCracken County (26-10); Calloway County (14-18)
