The Graves County Lady Eagles couldn’t get the bats going on Friday night as they capped off a busy week with a 4-0 loss to Murray High.
The Lady Eagles played four games in five days this week, going 1-3 with a lone 8-2 win over Paducah Tilghman on Monday night.
Sophomore right hander Anna Rogers took the loss to the Lady Tigers, tossing seven innings of seven hit ball, allowing four runs while striking out three batters and walking two.
Baserunning was shaky in the Lady Eagles’ loss as two runners were thrown out trying to advance to third base while one was picked off at first.
Murray freshman right hander Kylie Chapman was nearly unhittable on Friday night, going the distance in a complete game shutout in which she struck out nine Lady Eagles and walked just two.
Each team was quiet through three innings of play before Murray struck gold in the bottom of the fourth thanks to a three-run inning fueled by a two-run double from sophomore left fielder Marlee Riddle.
Riddle went 2-for-3 at the plate and got help from fellow teammate Makenzie Turley’s two-hit, one RBI night.
Graves County will return to action Monday night as they hit the road for another road test against Caldwell County at 6:00 p.m.
Murray will remain at home next week as they host crosstown rival Calloway County Monday night at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.