Channel cats in reach fishing the banks nowadays

It is the occasion for channel catfish, our favorite bottom-feeders, to shine.
Here, right at the beginning of summer, is a time when channel cats — our most common and widely distributed catfish — are generally accessible to even shoreline anglers because of the spawning movement to the shallows. Combine that with conditions that begin to make other favored fishing species more seasonally difficult.
That makes a good case for channel catfish as the prize of the moment for anglers on our big lakes and rivers, dam tailwaters, small impoundments and even compact ponds.
The channel catfish spawn typically hits a sharp upswing as water temperatures ease into the 80s such as they are now. Spawning itself does not help the fishing, because male channel cats eat little when they are busy guarding the fertilized eggs and new fry. However, the spawning season brings all kinds of the whiskered fish into shallow and shoreline waters within easy reach of even bank fishermen. And because all fish do not spawn at the same time, there are always channel cats interested in eating during that period.
Channel catfish are not the giants of our catfish set, but they are substantial enough, and what they lack in jumbo qualities they make up for in quantity and attainability. Adult channels grow routinely to 20-22 inches and beyond. That translates to scads of fish in the 1-to-5-pound range.
And did we mention that channel catfish are among the favorite food fishes of the masses? They are the top choice for the table of many.
The channel catfish is blue-gray on the back, silvery on the sides and white on the belly. Unlike other species, the channel cat typically has small black spots on the side for all but the older fish.
A deeply forked tail is common to both channel cats and the larger-growing blue catfish, but the channel cat has a rounded anal fin, while that of a blue cat is straighter and longer.
Channel catfish especially during the spawning period are attracted to rocky and riprap shorelines and points. Areas around the big dams, breakwaters and marinas on the big lakes have a great deal of this kind of habitat that can be fished from boats or simply from the banks.
They will eat almost anything organic that will fit in their mouths, but channel catfish normally feed on small fish, crayfish and invertebrates. Yet, they don’t care if something is alive or has been dead for a long while, opening up a whole range of dining options. Channel cats have a sensitive sense of smell, and the more a possible meal stinks, the more they seem attracted to it.
All kinds of baits from live minnows, cutbaits (especially shad and skipjack herring), fish innards, nightcrawlers and chicken livers to commercial stinkbaits (and they really do) will appeal to channel cats.
Generally, these shoreward catfish are best tempted with bait rigs fished right on the bottom. Fishing along riprap banks and lined bottoms, however, sinkers have an awful habit of hanging up in the rocky structure. Over riprap, a bank fisherman might be better served fishing a bait rig that is suspended under a bobber right at the bottom or just above it.
Best fishing times are probably going to be early morning or late evenings, but for channel catfish during the spawning season, it is not necessary to forego fishing during hours of daylight as is often done by catfish anglers later in the summer. Any time of day could produce channel cat results at present.
Serious catfish anglers often conduct their quest with tackle that would seem at home in saltwater pursuits. Indeed, heavy gear is a comfort when long-as-your-leg catfish are a regular possibility. That certainly is not mandatory for a casual angler looking to find channel catfish along a rocky bank somewhere.
Bass-weight tackle with 14- to 20-pound line is more than adequate for most of this, and lots of folks get by with spinning or spincast rod/reel combos with 10-pound sorts of line that come off the shelf at one of the big box stores.
We’re not talking piscatorial rocket science here. Go put a nightcrawler — or cut shad-baited hook — near the bottom along a rocky bank. This is when a perfectly tasty channel catfish or two or five might come swimming along and make your day.
•••
For the razor-thin smattering of persistent, anytime-they-can squirrel hunters out there, it is time to stand down again.
Kentucky’s spring squirrel season, a sort of bonus to small game opportunities, has ended. Friday was the final day of the five-week spring stint (May 15-June 18).
Biologically, the spring season was added in modern times on the basis of the addition of the spring litters of young squirrels to the overall population. In practice, hunting has little to no effect on the squirrel population, especially when hunters harvest animals during times of reproductive surplus.
Spring squirrel hunting has even less than minimal impact, because so few hunters take advantage of the non-traditional season. It is not a major blip on the sporting calendar, and small game hunting overall has declined in recent years.
Hunting seasons overall now go silent until the coming of the next significant event. That is none other than the traditional squirrel season, the so-called “fall” squirrel season that begins on the third Saturday in August — Aug. 21 this year, decidedly a summer opening — and runs deep into the winter, through Feb. 28.
While squirrel hunting nowadays is a lesser draw, the traditional season certainly will attract more participation than the spring season. The greater significance of the traditional squirrel season is that it serves as the portal to all sorts of late summer to fall to hunting that comes in seeming rapid succession. The traditional squirrel season is the trigger to autumn outdoors.
