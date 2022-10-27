The championship stage has been set for the First Region volleyball game after Wednesday night’s competition at Marshall County High School. McCracken County vs. Graves County and Mayfield vs. Community Christian Academy made for an entertaining night of volleyball with the Lady Mustangs and Lady Cardinals coming out on top in both contests.
This season, the series between McCracken County and Graves County favored the Lady Mustangs in the lone game they competed in. The Lady Stangs took the 3-0 sweep again on Wednesday night to maintain their perfect record against First Region teams. The night played out 25-17, 25-10, 25-12.
McCracken County came out swinging with a 5-0 run with senior Piper Mullinax at service. They built that deficit up to 12-4 as the Lady Stangs made their mark on the night. Graves County slowly started to make their way up the ladder to cut that deficit to 16-12 but that would be the closest they would get to their opponents. McCracken would finish out the opening set 25-17.
Graves County came out hungry to claim the next set and avoid the potential sweep. They claimed the first point of the set and their first lead of the match, though it didn’t last long. That lead would be shared back and forth through the first few points until senior Caroline Sivills slammed the ball to the floor for one of her eight kills for the 5-4 lead.
The point would change the momentum of the game for the better for McCracken County as they went on a 7-0 lead behind the serving skills of Ellie Whiteside to take the 11-4 lead.
A Graves timeout was taken in an attempt to slow down the Lady Stangs, which seemed to work, at least for a point, before McCracken went on another 8-0 run behind the service of Sivills. With the now 18-5 lead, the end of the second set was in sight.
The Lady Eagles were able to find five more points in the set before McCracken could close out the set 25-10.
With the end of the game growing nearer and nearer, the need for Graves County to keep their scoring up was more prevalent than ever. That scoring paid off as they stuck close on the heels of McCracken County, not letting them get more than a three point lead until the 10-6 mark.
A service ace courtesy of Jenna Henshaw forced the Lady Eagles to call a timeout in hopes of keeping McCracken at bay. That plan didn’t pay off, as the Lady Mustangs continued on to a 9-0 run with Henshaw at service to go up 15-6.
Another Graves timeout at the 20-8 mark was one last chance for the Lady Eagles to regroup and climb back. They were able to snag the first point after the break, but McCracken would end the set and the game 25-12 to advance to the region championship.
McCracken County put up a strong performance from all sides of the game. Addison Hart led with 12 kills, three aces and two blocks. Sivills had eight service aces and eight kills; Mullinax had four aces, four kills and 24 assists; and Henshaw had five aces and five kills.
Mayfield 3, Community Christian 1
The night was capped off with an intense battle between the Mayfield Lady Cardinals and Community Christian Lady Warriors. Both teams made history just getting to the semi-final round of the First Region tournament for the first time in both programs history. The Lady Cardinals, however pushed that history one step further by advancing to the Frist Region championship game with a 3-1 win over the Lady Warriors. The night played out 17-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-22 in favor of Mayfield.
CCA started out the night on a high note with a 7-1 lead led by Olivia Carroll at service. A Mayfield timeout would be quickly taken to talk things over in an effort to stop their opponents from running away even further.
The Lady Warriors couldn’t be stopped though as they built up a 10-3 lead and kicked it up to 17-7 before Mayfield called another timeout. CCA kept their momentum going with small spurts of scoring here and there. The lead that the Lady Warriors had built wouldn’t be able to climb back from for Mayfield as CCA claimed the first set 25-17.
Another dominant start for the Lady Warriors got things rolling in the second set with a similar 7-1 start capped off by a Carroll ace. After CCA took a 10-3 lead the Lady Cardinals were forced to call another timeout to talk things over. That timeout would pay immediate dividends in the form of a 6-0 Lady Cardinal run to get within 10-9.
The score would stay neck and neck with several lead changes until the 17-17 mark. Mayfield would take over from there to take the 22-19 lead to force a CCA timeout. An ace by Mayfield’s Matticlaire Wheeler continued the momentum after the timeout and quickly led to a 25-19 set win with her at service.
CCA held the lead of the third set from beginning until nearly the end. They led by as much as six points before Mayfield started to slowly climb their way back. It took until the 20-20 mark for the score to even out, but even then the Lady Warriors would grab one points leads several different times until the 23-22 point.
Mayfield pulled out all of the stops when it mattered most and won the set 25-23 to take the 2-1 lead.
The fourth and final set was the most intense of them all. While CCA once again took the early lead, Mayfield didn’t take as long to even the score. At the 9-9 point Mayfield took the lead with another ace from Wheeler. From there several small scoring runs to build a 17-9 lead.
Community Christian kept things interesting by climbing back to a 19-18 score, but Mayfield maintained their power and held off their opponents to claim the 25-22 win.
The First Region championship game between McCracken County and Mayfield will take place at Marshall County High School on Thursday night at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.