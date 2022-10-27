The championship stage has been set for the First Region volleyball game after Wednesday night’s competition at Marshall County High School. McCracken County vs. Graves County and Mayfield vs. Community Christian Academy made for an entertaining night of volleyball with the Lady Mustangs and Lady Cardinals coming out on top in both contests.

This season, the series between McCracken County and Graves County favored the Lady Mustangs in the lone game they competed in. The Lady Stangs took the 3-0 sweep again on Wednesday night to maintain their perfect record against First Region teams. The night played out 25-17, 25-10, 25-12.

