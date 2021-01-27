MAYFIELD — It took everything and more for the McCracken County Mustangs to walk out of the Eagles Nest with a 57-53 win after the Mustangs had every bit of adversity thrown at them by Graves County on Tuesday night.
It was a tale of runs in the fourth quarter and free throws in the final seconds that gave the Mustangs (6-3) the win in what was a wild game.
The Mustangs went 6-for-8 from the free-throw line in the final 24 seconds to ice the game.
“Good teams find ways to win,” Mustangs head coach Burlin Brower said. “We got 50/50 balls. I think Noah (Dumas) did a great job. He missed a free throw and then came down and picked a player’s pocket and got a layup and more free throws. I thought that was big.”
McCracken County in the first three minutes of the game already had six turnovers, either by travels or drawing charges.
Senior point guard Dumas at the end of the first period made a timely 3-point shot with two seconds left in the quarter to break a 6-0 run by Graves County (4-4) that tied the game at 8-8 with under a minute left.
The offense for the Mustangs in the first half did not flow the way that Brower wanted. During the Eagles’ run, he yelled for his players to move the basketball around more and not hold it as long.
In the second frame, it felt like McCracken County had found its rhythm.
The Mustangs went on a 14-5 run in the second and built an 11-point lead, 25-14.
Then the adversity came. The Eagles went on a run late in the period and held the Mustangs to only two field goals the rest of the half.
Brower called a timeout at the 2:05 mark in the second quarter, and there was frustration on the faces of the Mustangs going into and coming out of that timeout.
“We felt like we should have been up 14, but instead we were only up like seven,” Brower said. “It was a lack of execution on our part.”
The momentum kept building for the Eagles with just under a minute left in the half, when senior John Ben Brown got out in transition and hammered a two-hand dunk that got the Graves County fans back into the action.
McCracken came back to try to reverse the momentum, going into the half on a deep 3-point shot from junior Ian Hart.
It quieted the momentum and the crowd for three seconds ... until a buzzer-beater 3-point response was made by Eagles senior Drew Thompson.
At the half, the Mustangs led 30-23.
Things got intense in the second half. The foul count started to climb as the game progressed and things just got more chippy.
Graves kept chipping away at the Mustangs’ lead, and going into the fourth quarter with both crowds now very much into the game, the once double-digit lead was trimmed to 40-35.
The Eagles got the game to within one with under 30 seconds left on a layup by Brown.
Then it came to the free throws despite a quick 3-point basket with four seconds left by Graves County junior Mason Grant.
McCrckn 11 19 10 17 — 57
Graves 8 15 12 18 — 53
McCracken: Dumas 17, Brower 10, I. McCune 8, Tilford 7, Hart 7, J. McCune 5, Blackwell 3.
Graves: Thompson 11, Grant 10, Brown 10, Flint 8, Isaiah 8, Hayden 3, Jones 2, Oliver 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.