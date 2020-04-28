CFS's Cima heads to Shorter volleyball in Georgia

BENTON — The ceremony would have looked something like this: the crowd would gather, the honoree would take her seat along with selected guests of honor, her accolades would be read, and a national letter of intent would be signed.
And her jersey, No. 23, retired.
But that’s not what happened for Christian Fellowship School senior volleyball star Abigail Cima, who instead had to sign her papers for Division II Shorter University (in Rome, Georgia), and then watch as her in-school celebration got canceled — due to the coronavirus.
Like many other Class of 2020 student-athletes across the country, Cima’s next chapter feels a bit muted. She’s spent the last six-plus years suiting up for the Lady Eagles in Briensburg and her club volleyball team in Paducah, building to this penultimate, where only the success of college could claim top billing in her mind.
Cima also finds herself in a unique circumstance, as only the third-ever CFS athlete to sign a NLI for a collegiate program.
And it makes this time all the more ... strange ... as signing for athletics isn’t a run-of-the-mill announcement at CFS like it can be for some larger schools.
Cima hopes that this message is clear:
“Just because you’re at a smaller school doesn’t mean it’s impossible,” she said. “You just have to get yourself involved in the right things and equip yourself the right way, and get yourself out there.”
And that is just what she did.
Cima began the recruiting process her sophomore year. She initially considered the University of Alabama-Huntsville, in the same conference as Shorter. But after her senior volleyball season — one that ended in heartache in a five-setter against Graves County in the 2019 First Region semifinals — she traveled to schools in the four-state area, and decided on Rome.
It’s a city that reminds her of Paducah, and it’s five hours from home (a “great distance,” she said) and 45 minutes from Atlanta — where the rolling foothills of north Georgia feel like home.
“The location is great,” she said. “The coaches are awesome. The girls were welcoming. I could tell they would push me on the volleyball court, but be there for me.”
And it’s the kind of family atmosphere she needed.
“CFS has really taught me that,” she added. “Because those girls, we really rely on each other. It’s more than a team. We have each other’s back.”
Cima took the volleyball court for the first time in fifth grade at Christian Fellowship and never stopped loving the game. Her passion for the sport developed her into a power hitter that led the Lady Eagles to four Fourth District championships.
Some perspective? Cima, at 18 years old, has spent a third of her life playing for CFS — something coach Suzie Barnett easily reflected.
“She was so excited about playing,” Barnett said. “You could tell she loved it from the beginning. She was eager to learn and worked to improve, and she just kept getting better and better.”
CFS finished 5-18 in 2013, but by 2014, Barnett’s roster included teammates that would play together for years, and it began to show. By Cima’s eighth-grade year, CFS ended the season 25-13 and district champs.
“At CFS, when you get put on those higher teams at a younger age, you’re really just forced to change your game and push yourself at a different level,” Cima said. “I think that is a total God-thing because I would not be where I am today without having to push myself at a young age.
“I think that really lit a fire in me. I wanted to be the best on the court. I wanted to excel. I wanted more.”
While Cima was in high school, she and the Lady Eagles respectfully flew: 20-13, 27-8, 19-11, 27-9.
The 2018 season was particularly emotional. Cima’s teammate and close friend, Kenzie Murdock, left the court during a game, the week before the district tournament. The team went on to win the district championship, but Murdock, however, was not able to return to the court, and her battle with cancer ended shortly after graduation.
Cima earned her 1,000th career point in 2018, and she went on to take the court in 2019 without her best friend beside her.
“On the court, Kenzie pushed me being one of my setters,” she said. “Even though she may not be by my side physically on the court, she’ll always be there mentally and spiritually. Thank you to all her family for their continuous support through everything.”
Cima accumulated close to 1,800 kills while at CFS, easily a school record that could be untouchable.
“I have been around lots of sports at a lot of different levels for quite a while, and she’s a one-in-a-million athlete,” Barnett added. “She has always wanted to do whatever she could to get better. She has always been a team player and a joy to have as a coach.”
