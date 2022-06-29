The Memphis Grizzlies will bring their Youth Basketball Camp to Murray State University on Friday, July 9. The event will be held at the CFSB Center and is open to kids 7-16 years old. The one-day skill camp will last from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost per camper is $100 and children must register at the camp sign up page MemGrizzYouth.com/camps.
“We are very excited to bring back the Memphis Grizzlies Summer Basketball Camp to the CFSB Center,” Assistant Athletic Director for Operations, Brock Rydecki said. “After a successful camp last fall, we immediately began the conversations to bring them back. We are very fortunate to have their partnership and the interest of the Racers by way of Ja Morant. We look forward to making this an annual event while also looking at further opportunities to bring the Grizzlies to Murray State University.”
In addition to the skill sessions, registration for the camp includes a Grizzlies Nike Reversible Jersey and a Grizzlies basketball for each camper.
Campers will also be offered game tickets to select games in Memphis.
Final camp details will be emailed to parents/registrants the Thursday prior to the camp on July 7.
