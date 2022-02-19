In one of the few games played across the First District on Friday night, the Christian Fellowship Eagles played host to the Livingston Central Cardinals.
After a big game the night before where the Eagles upset the St. Mary Vikings, the momentum continued into the final game and CFS was able to secure a 75-62 win.
Friday was a chance for the Eagles to get even against the Cardinals.
The last time the two played, it was Livingston Central who came out on top with a 81-74 win.
It was one of just four wins the Cardinals secured on the year.
The win for the Eagles closed out their regular season with a 12-17 record.
Andrew Dunning led the CFS scoring with 19 points, one of four Eagles who contributed double-digits.
Elijah Grigg followed closely with 17, Isaac Hovekamp added 13 and Luke Grigg contributed 11.
Bryce Cary added eight points, Carter space put up five and Chance Gaston rounded things out with two points.
CFS will play Murray (21-5) in the first round of the Fourth District tournament on Saturday, Feb. 19 at Calloway County High School with a 5 p.m. scheduled tip-off time.
CFS 15 33 53 75 CENTRAL 13 26 47 62
