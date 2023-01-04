Christian Fellowship hosted the Fulton City Bulldogs on Tuesday night, both teams blowing out the Bulldogs, resulting in a 68-33 win for the Lady Eagles and a 79-63 for the Eagles, in a double-header victory.
CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP LADY EAGLES 68, FULTON CITY LADY BULLDOGS 33A strong start for the Lady Eagles, the team began with a narrow lead that continued to climb as the game continued. Hustling after every loose ball, the Lady Eagles were taking advantage of Fulton County turnovers and making their shots. But with only a seven-point lead entering into the second quarter, the Lady Eagles continued to push forward.
After a pivotal second quarter, the Lady Eagles went on to score 13 uncontested points in the midst of the second quarter, solidifying their lead and allowing them to nearly double the score of the Lady Bulldogs entering halftime.
The Lady Bulldogs could not maintain their footing on the slippery slope that is Lady Eagles dominant play. And going into the second half, the Lady Eagles score continued to climb, led by junior Gracie Howard, who ended the night by scoring 26 points. Ending with a 35-point lead, the Lady Eagles added another win to their schedule.
Christian Fellowship: 19-40-62-68
G. Howard 26, Burnett 16, Alyssa Warren 14, Jayden Jackson 4, Renee Shields 4, Rhema Howard 2, Kyndal Owen 2. Field goals: 30. Three-pointers: 0. Free throws: 8/11. Fouls: 9. Record: 8-3.
Mia Martin 17, Brittney Maklin 12, Tajashia Macklin 2, Asia Patton 2. Field goals: 14. Three-pointers: 4 (B. Macklin). Free throws: ⅕. Fouls: 11. Record: 2-5.
CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP EAGLES 79, FULTON CITY BULLDOGS 63The Eagles took the early lead, and though the Bulldogs were keeping them close at the start, Christian Fellowship gradually began pulling ahead, ending the first quarter 21-10.
Continuing to play hard into the second quarter, the Eagles were going after the ball and creating scoring opportunities in the paint, driving the ball to the basket every chance they got. Despite the Eagle’s dynamic play, Fulton County got their second wind, closing the gap to nine-points, the closest these teams had played since the start of the game.
Not backing down, CFS continued pushing forward, pulling down rebounds and finding their rhythm shooting. Elijah Grigg ended the half with a fast break buzzer beater, contributing to their 15-point lead.
On fire going into the second half, the Eagles continued to increase their lead, finishing the third quarter at 60-43. Playing aggressively was the theme of the game for CFS and majorly attributed to their win, allowing last night’s win and continuing their three-game win streak.
Christian Fellowship: 21-39-60-79
CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP:
The statistics for the Christian Fellowship Eagles were not available at time of publication.
FULTON CITY:
The statistics for the Fulton City Bulldogs were not available at time of publication.
