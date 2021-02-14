The weather outside was frightful. Inside, so was Christian Fellowship.
With snow falling and the temperature dropping outside, the Eagles took down Community Christian Academy, 85-68, on Saturday at Joseph K. Estes Gymnasium. Christian Fellowship’s Andrew Dunning led all scorers with 28 points, with nearly half of that from 3-point range.
Teammate Elijah Grigg followed with 21 points and Luke Grigg and Andrew Allen assisted with a combined 23 points.
“Elijah has come a long way being in seventh grade. Early in the year, we kind of threw him in the fire but he’s gaining confidence in each game,” CFS coach Tyler Ryan said. “When he can get time on the court and when he can see that ball go through the basket, it boosts confidence, not only for himself but for myself putting him out there.”
The elder (Luke) Grigg found himself in foul trouble in the second half, leaving his younger brother, Allen and Dunning to pass their opponents.
“Saturday games kind of scare me. We have a history of coming out with not a ton of energy. We did better with that today but still had a few mental breakdowns,” Ryan added. “I was happy how we gelled together and got going. When we did have those let ups, we had built a big enough lead that it didn’t hurt us too bad.”
Eli Paxton led the Warriors with 19 points, and Ty Wilson and Tyson Winsett shared a combined 30 points in the contest.
With weather permitting, the 12-5 Eagles are scheduled to play on Tuesday night at Hickman County. They will continue their travels this week with a Friday night game in Fulton County and a Saturday game at Ballard Memorial.
Community Christian (3-13) will also be on the road — weather permitting — at McCracken County on Tuesday night and back home Saturday against Carlisle County.
CFS 22 20 23 20 — 85
CCA 11 12 24 21 — 68
CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP: Dunning 28, E. Grigg 21, Allen 13, L. Grigg 10, Hovekamp 9, Gaston 4. Field goals: 26. 3-pointers: 6 (Dunning 4, Allen, E. Grigg). Free throws: 10/15. Fouls: 16. Record: 12-5.
COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN: Paxton 19, Wilson 16, Winsett 14, Kahnplaye 8, Smith 6, Chesnutt 1. Field goals: 18. 3-pointers: 6 (Wilson 3, Smith, Kahnplaye). Free throws: 10/19. Fouls: 14. Record: 3-13.
Girls CFS 59, CCA 30
The Lady Eagles kicked off Saturday’s double header with a 29-point win over Community Christian Academy behind a 24-point performance from Gracie Howard.
Lillian Burnett followed with 16 points for CFS with 12 of those from the field. Jayden Jackson and Alyssa Warren chimed in with a combined 13 points.
“I was really proud of the girls and let them know in the locker room after the game. Outside of the first two minutes of the second quarter, I thought it was the best four quarters that we’ve put together all season long,” Lady Eagles coach Trevor Jackson said. “We hadn’t done anything since Tuesday (before icy conditions hampered practices and games). You get a few days off, there is always the question of how’s our shooting going to be?”
In the first half, Christian Fellowship outscored CCA 20-6 in the first eight minutes and led going into the intermission, 34-17. Despite the efforts of Samantha Fraser and Lili Clinard, the Lady Warriors found themselves in foul trouble, which only increased the win percentage for the visiting Lady Eagles.
“Our free throw shooting was the best that we have had all year long at 80%,” Jackson said. “It felt like the girls had a little more pep in their step and a little more hustle.”
The only 3-pointer for Christian Fellowship came from Howard in a four-point play during the fourth quarter.
Fraser led the Lady Warriors with 11 points and Clinard followed behind with eight points. Reagan Cross and Courtney Holland combined for 10 more points.
Christian Fellowship (6-8) is slated to travel to Hickman County on Tuesday night and will follow up Friday night at Fulton County. On Saturday, the Lady Eagles will then travel to Ballard Memorial.
The Lady Warriors (1-15) will be traveling to McCracken County on Tuesday night and host St. Mary on Thursday.
CFS 20 14 16 9 — 59
CCA 6 11 4 9 — 30
CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP: G. Howard 24, Burnett 16, Jackson 8, Warren 6, R. Howard 2, Tyson 2, Collie 1. Field goals: 16. 3-pointers: 1 (G. Howard). Free throws: 24/29. Fouls: 7. Record: 6-8.
COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN: Fraser 11, Clinard 7, Cross 6, Holland 4, Peeler 2. Field goals: 12. 3-pointers: 2 (Clinard, Fraser). Free throws: 0/4. Fouls: 20. Record: 1-15.
