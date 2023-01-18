The Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles hosted the Calloway County Lady Lakers on Tuesday night in an intense district matchup that resulted in a narrow loss for the Lady Eagles.
The Lady Lakers took the early lead, finding holes in Christian Fellowship’s defensive coverage and taking advantage of it, putting up four quick points. Senior Lillian Burnett put the Lady Eagles on the board and tied up the game with back-to-back baskets, adding a three-pointer to take the lead 7-4. The Lady Lakers retaliated with their own shot from behind the arc, tying up the game once again. Both teams continued to put up baskets, ending the first quarter with a Lady Lakers lead 13-10.
Beginning the second quarter with three shots from behind the arc, the Lady Lakers extended their lead to 10-2. And with Calloway playing tight man-to-man defense, it was hard for the Lady Eagles to get a shot off, leaving them trailing 26-18 entering halftime.
Two shots at the start of the third quarter by Junior Gracie Howard for the ball rolling for the Lady Eagles, who seemed reinvigorated following the break at halftime. Communicating well and making smart plays, their offensive problems from the first half seemed to be behind them. Gaining momentum on the board, the Lady Eagles were working to close the gap, but the two teams were moving basket-for-basket and the Lady Eagles were having difficulty shortening Calloway’s six-point lead.
Whittling the Lady Lakers lead to three-points in the midst of the fourth quarter, the Lady Eagles were working hard and playing with fervor, hoping for a comeback. Unfortunately, despite outscoring Calloway 19-16, the Lady Eagles were unable to make their comeback a reality, falling to the Lady Lakers in their first district game of the season.
Christian Fellowship:10-18-34-53
Calloway County:13-26-40-56
Burnett 26, Howard 17, Alyssa Warren 4, Renee Shields 2, Jayden Jackson 2. Field goals: 18. Three-pointers: 1 (Burnett). Free throws: 16/22. Fouls: 12. Record:12-5.
Sayler Lowe 27, Jaiden Koch 13, Jaycee Crouch 6, Addi Schumacher 6, Carson McReynolds 4. Field goals: 22. Three-pointers: 6 (Koch 3, Schumacher 2, Crouch). Free throws: 6/11. Fouls: 19. Record:3-12.
The Eagles battled the Calloway County Lakers last night, taking a hard loss in their first district game of the season 87-38.
Freshman Elijah Grigg pulled up to shoot a three-pointer to start the game, immediately putting the Eagles on the board. Despite the Eagles early start, the Lakers began pulling away quickly, gaining momentum with a 29-point first and 28-point second quarter, and leaving the Eagles trailing 57-28 to end the half.
Grigg was the leading scorer for the Lady Eagles, scoring 22 points, 18 of those being in the first half, and shooting 6/6 from behind the free throw line.
The Lakers defensive pressure eliminated shot opportunities for the Eagles in the paint, so they shot several baskets behind the arc, but their shots were not falling. The Eagles were playing with intensity, but the lead created by the Lakers was insurmountable and they suffered the loss.
Christian Fellowship:13-28-37-38
Calloway County:29-57-76-87
E. Grigg 22, Samuel Grigg 6, Andrew Dunning 5, Brady Fletcher 5. Field goals: 12/41. Three-pointers: 5/21 (E. Grigg 3, S. Grigg, Fletcher). Free throws: 8/12. Record:4-10.
Eli Finley 41, Conner Lockhart 12, Jonah Butler 11, Aiden Clinton 10, Connor Pile 3, Thomas Grace 2, Jayden Oldham 2, Wyatt Robbins 2, Kolt Bazzell 2, Jackson Ames 2. Field goals: 43/57. Three-pointers: 16/36 (Finley 11, Lockhart 2, Clinton 2, Pile). Free throws: 5/6. Record:16-4.
