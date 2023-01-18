Gracie Howard

Junior Gracie Howard takes a shot in the pain while senior Addi Schumacher tries to block during the Lady Eagles game against the Lady Lakers on Tuesday night. Howard scored 16 points during their game.

 KIRSTEN WALKER | Tribune-Courier

The Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles hosted the Calloway County Lady Lakers on Tuesday night in an intense district matchup that resulted in a narrow loss for the Lady Eagles.

The Lady Lakers took the early lead, finding holes in Christian Fellowship’s defensive coverage and taking advantage of it, putting up four quick points. Senior Lillian Burnett put the Lady Eagles on the board and tied up the game with back-to-back baskets, adding a three-pointer to take the lead 7-4. The Lady Lakers retaliated with their own shot from behind the arc, tying up the game once again. Both teams continued to put up baskets, ending the first quarter with a Lady Lakers lead 13-10.

