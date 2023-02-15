The Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles hosted the Hickman County Lady Falcons during their Tuesday night game, defeating them in a staggering 63-38 victory and continuing a four-game win streak.
Senior Lillian Burnett put up back-to-back baskets to start an 11-0 rally by the Lady Eagles at the start of the first. Though a jumpshot by the Lady Falcons ended their uncontested streak, the Lady Eagles score continued to climb, charting a 20-point quarter, all while keeping the Lady Falcons to three points.
Continuing to put in the work, the Lady Eagles recorded a 22-point half and held a 28-point lead entering halftime. Lady Eagles high-scorer Burnett logged 16 total points during the first half, and senior Jayden Jackson logged 10 of her total points in the second quarter alone.
In a slower scoring quarter for the Lady Eagles, the Lady Falcons outscored them 13-9, but the previous lead established by CFS kept them from ever fearing a Hickman County comeback. The Lady Eagles put up baskets and dominated defense until the final buzzer sounded, finishing out the game with a blowout 63-38. This drives up the Lady Eagles season record to 20-9.
The Lady Eagles will be in action again on Thursday at home for a 6 p.m. tip-off and their final game of the regular season.
Christian Fellowship:20-42-51-63
Hickman County:3-14-27-38
Burnett 21, Jackson 17, Renee Shields 10, Rhema Howard 10, Alyssa Warren 5, Gracie Howard 2.
Brooklyn Nalarjo 21, Anna Howell 7, Justice Midyett 4, Bayleigh Basch 4.
The Christian Fellowship Eagles competed against the Hickman County Falcons in a game that was a much closer play than the final 85-71 score indicates, though CFS took the loss.
The Eagles came out swinging. Senior Andrew Dunning came right out of the gate racking up the Eagles first eight points, these were followed up by a couple key baskets from freshman Elijah Grigg to get the Eagles on the right track. The teams were battling back and forth and Hickman was able to respond with several big buckets from senior DJ Burgdolf, who was leading all-scorer with 36 points. CFS left the first quarter 19-18, following a last-minute bucket by Grigg, who also led the second quarter for the Eagles, giving them a 21-20 lead, the last lead the eagles held.
During the second quarter, Hickman was able to regain their lead through physical play on defense and out rebounding CFS, who were at a noticeable size disadvantage. The Falcons were being gritty on the interior and not allowing an easy take to the hoop, though the Eagles were rising to the challenge and working to make baskets in the paint. Hickman took a 47-37 lead into halftime, but even with this deficit, the Eagles did not back down.
After halftime, CFS made changes on the defensive side of the ball, trying to slow down the high-scorers for the Falcons, though they were still able to put up reliable bakers from duo Burgdolf and senior Eli Prince. Prince finished the game as second-leading scorer for the Falcons with 27 points, and was extremely physical in the post and at the basket.
Though the Falcons were working hard to break through the Eagles defense, CFS was able to force turnovers and after a steal and fast break layup from Grigg, the Falcons lead had been cut to just four points before being lengthened again to 11 to end the third quarter.
The Eagles made a hard push to end the game, but came up just short, with a final score of 85-71. Despite a strong night offensively for Dunning and Grigg, who had 32 points and 22 points, respectively, the Eagles drop to 6-21 on the season.
Christian Fellowship:19-37-55-71
Hickman County:18-47-64-85
Dunning 32, E. Grigg 22, Jakin Burnett 6, Dacron Kite 5, Samuel Grigg 4, Brady Fletcher 2.
DJ Burgdolf 36, Eli Prince 27, Walker McClanahan 12, Isaiah Pettit 9, Aiden Newton-Byassee 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.