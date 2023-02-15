The Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles hosted the Hickman County Lady Falcons during their Tuesday night game, defeating them in a staggering 63-38 victory and continuing a four-game win streak.

Senior Lillian Burnett put up back-to-back baskets to start an 11-0 rally by the Lady Eagles at the start of the first. Though a jumpshot by the Lady Falcons ended their uncontested streak, the Lady Eagles score continued to climb, charting a 20-point quarter, all while keeping the Lady Falcons to three points.

