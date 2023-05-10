The Christian Fellowship hosted the Fort Campbell Lady Falcons on Tuesday night at H.H. Lovett Park, securing a 10-6 win despite allowing five runs in the fifth inning.

Firing up their offense in the second inning, the Lady Eagles put up seven runs to get on the board with singles by Gracie Howard, Cordia Hood and Lilly Burnett and a double by Jayden Jackson. Rhema Howard added another run to the Lady Eagles score after stealing home in the fourth inning.

