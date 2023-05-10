The Christian Fellowship hosted the Fort Campbell Lady Falcons on Tuesday night at H.H. Lovett Park, securing a 10-6 win despite allowing five runs in the fifth inning.
Firing up their offense in the second inning, the Lady Eagles put up seven runs to get on the board with singles by Gracie Howard, Cordia Hood and Lilly Burnett and a double by Jayden Jackson. Rhema Howard added another run to the Lady Eagles score after stealing home in the fourth inning.
The Lady Falcons recorded a late game surge in the fifth inning, putting up five runs and cutting the Lady Eagles advantage to a mere two runs. Christian Fellowship lengthened their lead with hits by Elizabeth Dunning and Renee Shields, securing their 10-6 win.
CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP:
Jackson took the win from the mound after pitching seven innings with six runs on nine hits and four strikeouts.
Jackson went 1-3 with two RBI and a double; Dunning and Shields each recorded one RBI; Rhema Howard went 2-3; Burnett went 1-4 with two RBI; Kyndal Owen went 2-4; Gracie Howard went 2-3 with one RBI; Madie Seibert went 1-3; and Hood went 1-1 with one RBI.
FORT CAMPBELL
Carrie McCrary took the loss of the Lady Falcons, pitching 3.2 innings with seven runs on nine hits and one strikeout. Kiley McCrary pitched in relief for 2.1 runs with three runs on one hit and four strikeouts.
Alexa’s Hoffman recorded one RBI; Kiley McCrary went 1-4; Carrie McCrary went 2-4 with two RBI and a double; Anika Weisbrich went 2-3; Avaley Moore went 1-4; Daniela Hernandez went 1-4 with two RBI; and Chela Lassus went 2-3.
CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP: 0 7 0 1 2 0 X — 10-10-1
FORT CAMPBELL: 0 0 1 0 5 0 0 — 6-9-1
