On Thursday night, the Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles traveled to Joseph K. Estes Gymnasium to compete against a familiar foe, the Community Christian Academy Lady Warriors. With senior Lillian Burnett leading all scorers, CFS took home a 60-17 victory.
As the season winds down, the Lady Eagles are preparing for what comes next, with the postseason starting line approaching with the Fourth District title as the prize. After a 59-51 loss to cross-the-street rival Marshall County on Tuesday night, the Lady Eagles kicked off the contest with an offensive explosion in the first quarter against Community Christian Academy.
“Before the game tonight, I told the girls, you’ve got 10 games left in the regular season,” head coach Trevor Jackson said. “In basketball, especially when you look at the NCAA Tournament, they always talk about how you are playing your last 10 games. We’ve won 65% of our games; going into tonight’s game, we were 13-7. So what will we do in these last 10 games? We’ve got three district games, seven non-district games, and the KCAC State Tournament.”
During the first quarter, Christian Fellowship held the CCA Lady Warriors to four points as Burnett collected 12 points and fellow senior Rhema Howard tallied seven. For CCA, junior Kaelin Mallory and freshman Audrey Tucker put the Lady Warriors on the board with four points.
By halftime, CFS led 42-5, with points coming from all hands on deck the first half of the game. Seniors Alyssa Warren and Jayden Jackson, along with junior Gracie Howard, assisted Burneett and Rhema Howard on the court. Sophomore Rylee Hudson tallied six points in the second quarter, leading all scorers.
During the second half of the contest, Christian Fellowship continued to control the court over Community Christian Academy. However, CCA’s Tucker, who led her team in scoring five points, remained strong against CFS’s defense.
“I said, why don’t we do something never done before and put together a nice winning streak for CFS,” Jackson said. “So let’s win our KCAC this weekend, which we’d rather been playing at the All-A Tournament this week, but this is a nice chance to be able to play for hardware and bragging rights.”
As Jackson mentioned, the winning streak goal began with the victory over CCA. The Lady Eagles will have a challenge over the weekend during the KCAC Tournament before being on the road to end January and begin the last stretch of the season in February.
“We’ve got two big district games next week with Calloway County on Tuesday and Marshall County on Friday at their place,” Jackson said. “We’re trying to finish these last 10 games strong going into the (Fourth) District Tournament.”
Christian Fellowship School 60, Community Christian Academy 17
CFS: L. Burnett 16, G. Howard 10, R. Howard 9, J. Jackson 6, A. Warren 6, R. Hudson 6, N. Tyson 2, R. Shields 2, K. Owen 1. FIELD GOALS: 27 (L. Burnett 7, G. Howard 5, R. Howard 4, R. Hudson 3, J. Jackson 3, A. Warren 3, R. Shields, N. Tyson). 3-POINTERS: 0. FREE THROWS: 4/10. RECORD: 14-7.
CCA: A. Tucker 5, C. Saxton 3, G. Stoffel 3, J. Casey 2, K. Mallory 2, V. Aguilera 2. FIELD GOALS: 6 (A. Tucker 2, C. Saxton, V. Aguilera, K. Mallory, J. Casey). 3-POINTERS: 1 (G. Stoffel). FREE THROWS: 2/11. RECORD: 2-17.
