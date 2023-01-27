On Thursday night, the Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles traveled to Joseph K. Estes Gymnasium to compete against a familiar foe, the Community Christian Academy Lady Warriors. With senior Lillian Burnett leading all scorers, CFS took home a 60-17 victory.

As the season winds down, the Lady Eagles are preparing for what comes next, with the postseason starting line approaching with the Fourth District title as the prize. After a 59-51 loss to cross-the-street rival Marshall County on Tuesday night, the Lady Eagles kicked off the contest with an offensive explosion in the first quarter against Community Christian Academy.

