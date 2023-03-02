Lady Eagles KCAC

Among the many things to celebrate for the Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles this past season. One that is atop that list is winning the Kentucky Christian Athletic Conference state championship in January.

 Photo provided by CFS Athletics

The Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles are celebrating the close of a monumental season, advancing farther in the postseason than ever before and finishing with a winning 22-11 record.

A history-making team, Lady Eagles Head Coach Trevor Jackson is extremely proud of their accomplishments this season and looks at how far the girls, and the program, has come in the few short years since its establishment.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In