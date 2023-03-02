The Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles are celebrating the close of a monumental season, advancing farther in the postseason than ever before and finishing with a winning 22-11 record.
A history-making team, Lady Eagles Head Coach Trevor Jackson is extremely proud of their accomplishments this season and looks at how far the girls, and the program, has come in the few short years since its establishment.
“To not even have a program six years ago, and right now we are in the regional tournament, and were district runner-up, it is very special,” Jackson said. “I told them (Lady Eagles team), I said, ‘it hurts now, but you will look back on it and realize, wow, we really did something’, and that will be very satisfying and gratifying for them down the road.”
Seniors Lily Burnett, Rhema Howard, Jayden Jackson, Renee Shields and Alyssa Warren have largely impacted the program, setting a precedent for future greatness and valuing hard work.
Coach Jackson notes their growth, saying Howard and Burnett had never touched a basketball in the sixth grade when they formed the team, but have grown into excellent players, sporting the titles of 1,000 career rebounder and 1,000-point scorer, respectively. Jayden Jackson also recently added her name to the 1,000-point club after scoring her 1,000th point in their district championship game against the Marshall County Lady Marshals.
Over the last six years, the five seniors and junior Gracie Howard have developed a special bond that has helped them to accomplish their goals. The time spent together has encouraged their love of basketball and has been listed as one of the contributing factors that has fostered their winning attitude.
“We have a bond like no other, not just on the court, but off the court as well,” Jayden Jackson said. “We have come so far these past seven years and grown up together. I could not imagine playing with any other group of girls, they are my family.”
Jayden Jackson also lists faith as the largest contributing factor for their success this season.
“We have kept God at the center of this team,” She said. “If it weren’t for Him, we would not have been able to navigate the ups and downs the way we have or experienced the success that we’ve had.”
Being a part of the regional tournament has been a goal for the Lady Eagles all year, and with their tough win over Calloway County Lady Lakers in their district tournament opener, they punched their ticket for the regional tournament.
“It feels great to know that I was a part of something that people will remember for a long time at our school,” Burnett said. “ We’ve all worked so hard over the years and it’s awesome to see how our work paid off.”
And although the Lady Eagles fell to the McCracken County Lady Mustangs in their opening game of the CFSB First Region tournament, they left it all out on the court and could not be more proud of themselves.
Adding to the accomplishment of reaching their first ever regional tournament, the Lady Eagles brought home the Kentucky Christian athletic Conference state championship title in January.
Coach Jackson notes this team has been special to him, not only because his daughter is one of the graduating seniors, but also because their determination and heart has been awe-inspiring. He notes that while coaching them he has experienced a wide range of emotions, from anger to sadness to frustration, but they have also given him the most joy he has ever experienced as a coach.
“I have had some tremendous teams when I was coaching middle school years ago, but these girls have eclipsed what those boys did and the emotions that I had with them,” He said.
He hopes to carry on this trend with his next group of Lady Eagles.
The goal is to maintain this level of greatness, and to continue winning in upcoming years.
“We have challenged the younger girls. Their bar is raised high now, let us not just be a one-and-done deal. We are going to have a lot to replace and it may take us a few years to get back to where we want to be, but the road map has been laid out by these girls,” Jackson said. “When you start a program and have a tradition, you still have to start with one, there has to be that first team that does it and this group, of the six years they have played, their last four years have been winning records.”
In the last five-of-six years in Lady Eagles basketball history, they have won over 10 games every season, before that the team had not won 10 games in the previous five years combined. The standard has been set by this revolutionary team, and they plan to uphold it in seasons to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.