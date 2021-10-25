The First Region tournament is a time for leaving it all out on the court.
In first round play on Monday night, the Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles and Carlisle County Lady Comets did just that.
Holding off a late rally from Carlisle County, Christian Fellowship narrowly secured the 3-2 (25-18, 25-22, 23-25, 17-25, 15-9) victory.
In the first set, the Lady Comets and Eagles went back and forth, trading blow after blow.
Thanks to their height advantage at the net, the Lady Eagles managed to put together a small run towards the end of the set to take the 25-18 win.
Eerie similarities defined the second set as Carlisle and CFS were once again locked in a back and forth battle.
In a set of scoring runs, Carlisle appeared to be in control, taking a 14-13 lead thanks to a 5-0 run at the midway point.
CFS would remain patient and get the last laugh though, rallying from 20-17 down to end the set on a 8-2 run, giving them the 25-22 advantage.
Despite losing a pair of late leads early on, the Lady Comets returned to the hardwood in set number three hungry for a win.
With its back against the wall, Carlisle battled from 22-20 down to pick up its first set win, 25-22.
Granted a new sense of optimism and fueled by the momentum gained in their third set win, the Lady Comets came out firing in set number four as they looked to keep things rolling in their favor.
Flashing signs of dominance throughout, Carlisle rallied to another set win, this time a commanding 25-17 victory, setting up a fifth set finale.
In the final frame, CFS was able to fan the Lady Comets’ flame, defeating Carlisle 15-9 in dramatic fashion.
The Lady Eagles will take on McCracken County in the semifinal round at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.
