BRIENSBURG — Christian Fellowship’s small gymnasium was home to one of the most exciting clashes in this young basketball season Thursday. While St. Mary was playing just its first contest and the hosting Eagles their third, both teams played like it was the regional championship.
This battle went to CFS, 46-43, which moved them to 3-0 on the season after wins over Todd County Central and Fulton City, and marked head coach Tyler Ryan’s first win over the Vikings.
“They play so hard,” he said of St. Mary, which had an earlier game canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. “They’re a fundamentally sound team, they just do all the little things. When you’re playing them, you’ve got to focus the entire time. But we’re very happy with the 3-0 start.”
The largest lead was a mere nine points in the second quarter after CFS went on a 7-0 run, before the Vikings rallied behind nine points from Jack Bell that knotted the game at 17 before a 21-18 Eagle lead at halftime.
Third quarter 3-pointers by St. Mary’s Parker MacCauley and Michael Lurtz pushed St. Mary ahead 31-27. In the fourth frame, two early baskets from Andrew Allen helped turn the tide toward Christian Fellowship. After a layup by Andrew Dunning, Ryan was stressing to his team to stay composed and no one seemed to epitomize that than Luke Grigg.
Grigg, a junior, scored the Eagles’ final eight points which included two free throws for the eventual final tally, but also nabbed the rebound off a 3-point try from the right corner by Bell.
“Composure was what I was trying to stress to them,” Ryan said of his message down the stretch. “Luke is high on emotions, and once he gets going it’s hard to get him to stop. But he took a huge step forward tonight as far as playing with the lead, playing under control and stepping up and hitting those two free throws which were huge. I’m glad he got to have that feeling.”
Grigg led the Eagles with 16 points, followed by Allen’s 15. Bell led all scorers with 17.
St. Mary coach Chase Denson noted CFS had two games already under its belts going into Thursday, with nerves perhaps factoring in for his team.
“Overall, I liked the effort our kids played with. That team plays as hard as anyone in the region,” he said of CFS. “That’s a good test for us. We talk about playing hard every single possession and that team plays hard every single possession. Obviously a tough one down the stretch, but they made the play and we miss one and that’s the difference in the ballgame.”
Christian Fellowship will host Community Christian Academy Saturday in the opening round of the regional All “A” Classic tournament. St. Mary hosts Calloway County tonight.
St. Mary 6 12 17 8 — 43
CFS 8 13 11 14 — 46
St. Mary: Bell 17, MacCauley 11, Lurtz 8, Willett 3, Haas 2, Fleming 2.
Christian Fellowship: Grigg 16, Allen 15, Hovekamp 11, Dunning 4.
Late run lifts Lady EaglesChristian Fellowship ran away with the game in the final 10 minutes of the first half to improve to 2-1 on the season with a 70-41 win over St. Mary (0-2).
The Lady Eagles led 13-4 and then reeled off a 26-18 run to close the half and then cruised 31-19 over the final two frames.
“We didn’t play particularly well at times, and moments we played pretty well,” CFS coach Trevor Jackson said. “I would have liked to play a little cleaner.”
Lilly Burnett commanded with 23 points, followed by Gracie Howard’s 17 and Alyssa Warren’s 11. Lady Viking Kaitlynn Burrus willed 10 points to lead her team, which was without Trinity Higgins due to a knee injury.
CFS travels to Carlisle County tonight and then will face Mayfield on Monday in the All “A” regional tournament. St. Mary will play in the All “A” opening round against CCA on Saturday.
St. Mary 12 10 9 10 — 41
CFS 21 18 20 11 — 70
St. Mary: Burrus 10, Brown 8, Fleming 8, Lorch 7, Thomas 4, Burnett 2, Crider 2.
Christian Fellowship: Burnett 23, G. Howard 17, Warren 11, Jackson 7, R. Howard 6, Colburn 2, Hudson 2, Leclaire 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.