When Gracie Howard began playing basketball in fourth grade, no one knew in that moment that she would be a star in the making.
On Saturday night on her home court at Christian Fellowship School, the freshman recorded her 1,000th career point against Community Christian Academy.
“I’m really excited that I was able to get the 1,000 points, because it has been one of my goals for a long time,” she said.
Howard, who began playing basketball six years ago, has played in 64 varsity games for the Lady Eagles.
In those 64 games, Howard has never been held scoreless and continues to dominate against her opponents.
“I’ve been blessed to coach Gracie since she was in the fifth grade,” CFS head coach Trevor Jackson said. “Watching her growth and development as a player has been exciting to watch. She is so coachable, always willing to try something new, and she thrives on getting better and being the best.”
In 2019-20 as an eighth grader, Howard led her team with 458 points in 28 games (16.4 average). She recorded 178 field goals, nine coming from 3-point shots. She also finished with 200 rebounds and 93 free throws.
This season, she leads the team averaging 20.5 points in 10 games. She also leads the Lady Eagles with 74 field goals made including 18 of 46 (39.1%) accuracy on 3-pointers. Out of 52 free throws attempted this season, she has made 39 for a 75% free throw percentage.
But despite her dominance on the court and stat book, she remains humble.
“One of the things that makes Gracie so special is her humility. That she didn’t even know she had scored her 1,000th says it all,” Jackson said. “It is so refreshing to see players who truly play for the love of the game and not personal accolades. As much as we celebrate her scoring achievement, Gracie is a complete player.
“She can handle the ball, pass with the best of them, and can be a tremendous defender. She gets just as much joy doing these things as she does with scoring,” he added. “Gracie is a competitor who will do whatever is asked of her for her team to win.”
While she looks to play basketball in college, one of her future goals includes her team winning a tournament.
“I want my team and I to win a tournament sometime in the future. Another goal is to get better at defense,” Howard said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.