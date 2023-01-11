Andrew Dunning

Senior Andrew Dunning drives in to shoot a basket during the Eagles loss against the Murray Tigers. Dunning led CFS offensively, scoring 24 points.

 KIRSTEN WALKER | Tribune-Courier

The Christian Fellowship Eagles suffered a crushing defeat against the Murray Tigers, as their path to the First Region All “A” Classic was cut short, following their 101-61 loss.

Murray came out strong, logging an 8-0 run before senior Brady Fletcher snapped their momentum with a basket from under the goal, putting the Eagles on the board and beginning their own 6-0 run.

