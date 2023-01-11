The Christian Fellowship Eagles suffered a crushing defeat against the Murray Tigers, as their path to the First Region All “A” Classic was cut short, following their 101-61 loss.
Murray came out strong, logging an 8-0 run before senior Brady Fletcher snapped their momentum with a basket from under the goal, putting the Eagles on the board and beginning their own 6-0 run.
Regaining their footing, the Tigers put on the defensive pressure, leading to several turnovers by the Eagles. CFS trailed 25-15 to end the opening quarter, but moving into the second quarter their dreams of making a comeback were short-lived. Despite their tenacious attitudes and aggressive play making, the Eagles fell behind in the second quarter and the Tigers took a 33-point lead into halftime.
Every opponent can count on CFS for an aggressive game, and Tuesday night was no different for the Eagles, though they struggled against the height and defensive strategy of the Tigers.
“We are always going to play hard, that is just a given. But the pressure that Murray brought, we just have not had time to work on a whole lot of that,” CFS head coach Sam Miller said. “Our fundamental work is not where it needs to be right now and we are still working on it.”
The Eagles continued to push forward in the third quarter, but were overwhelmed by the Tiger’s shooting prowess and domineering defense. Taking a 40-point deficit into the fourth quarter and a running clock, the Eagles finished with the same intensity as they had when they began the game, though they took the loss.
Christian Fellowship:15-29-42-61
Dunning 24, E. Grigg 22, Dawson Hicks 6, Samuel Grigg 5, Fletcher 2, Jakin Burnett 2. Field goals: 19/31. Three-pointers: 6/13 (E. Grigg 2, Hicks 2, Dunning, S. Grigg). Free throws: 15/20. Fouls: 11. Record: 4-8.
Kobe Watson 20, Drew May 13, Kameron Murphy 9, Jeremiah Jones 9, Maddox Mitchell 9, Collin Wilson 9, Zavion Carman 8, Horris Moone 6, Lincoln English 6, Aiden Armstrong 6, Jimmy Kjollberg 4, Miles Mitchell 2. Record: 8-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.