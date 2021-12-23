It took beating Community Christian Academy 59-54 and Hickman County 59-44, for the Eagles of Christian Fellowship to make it to the championship game of the Community Christian Academy Christmas Tournament, but they did it. The tournament took place over three days, starting on Friday, Dec. 17, then resuming on Monday and wrapping up Tuesday. They beat the Dresden, TN Lions 66-60 on Tuesday afternoon to close out the tournament and bring home the tournament hardware.
CCA hosted the event and invited Hickman County, CFS and Dresden, TN.
The Eagles entered the tournament with a 2-2 record and left with a 5-3 record as they played Calloway County and lost 80-58 on Saturday when the tournament was on break.
Dresden started out with a strong performance as they out played CFS in the opening two quarters, including holding the Eagles to just eight second-quarter points. By the time the half rolled around the Lions led 27-21 but a big third quarter performance was coming from the Eagles.
CFS dropped 30 points in the third quarter of play, doubling their opponents 15 points, to get their momentum up. The Lions would bounce back though in the final eight minutes of play to keep things interesting by outscoring the Eagles 18-15 but in the end it wouldn’t be enough. The Eagles came out victorious 66-60.
Isaac Hovekamp led all scorers with 28 points on 12-18 shooting from the field and 3-3 from the charity stripe. Andrew Dunning would join him in the 20-point club with 22 points of his own, knocking down nine points from behind the arc and all five of his free throws.
Hovekamp would be named to the All-Tournament team and Dunning would be named the MVP of the tournament when it was all said and done.
Dunning, through the three tournament games that were played, racked up 46 points and 21 rebounds while Hovekamp put up 51 points and 16 rebounds.
Trey Adams led the Lions with 22 points on 9-15 shooting and 4-6 from the charity stripe, with teammate Nick Turnbow adding 13 points, including nine from deep.
Christ. Fellow. 13 21 51 66
Dresden 15 27 42 60
Follow Jared Jensen on Twitter, @jcjensen94
