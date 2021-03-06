Leading by example is what Community Christian Academy junior Samantha Fraser does for her basketball team on a daily basis.
The Lady Warriors are a young team. Fraser is one of the only upperclassmen on the roster, which puts a lot of responsibility on her every day.
“It puts a lot of pressure on the juniors and seniors to be leaders of the team and to set an example for the ones coming up on our team so that when we leave, they have the confidence to do what we did while we were there,” Fraser said.
Fraser is a preacher’s kid as well, which adds even more responsibility.
While she is quiet off the court, her on-court demeanor is a completely different story.
The Lady Warriors show passion and drive in every game that they play. That drive starts with Fraser.
“Having her (Fraser), the other junior, Reagen (Cross), and the two seniors is extremely important,” Lady Warriors head coach Todd Carter said. “We are all accountable when we are on the floor, and they set a good tone.”
When they are in game mode, Carter and Fraser have a bond that’s hard to put into words. The determination and drive that both have seem to fuel both of them and the entire team.
CCA’s record, 3-21 entering Friday, is not what Carter wants it to be. But that’s no knock on Fraser and her competitive spirit.
When she steps on the court, it is hard not to notice that she demands perfection of herself in every game no matter what the score is.
“Whenever I get a foul called on me, I get offended,” she said. “I want to be able to do my best, and I feel like a foul is like a mistake called on you personally in a game. When I get that pressure put on me, because you only get a certain amount, well that’s strike one. That adds more pressure on me. It’s a lot to think about when it comes to not fouling and then fouling.”
Though she averages under three points a game, in the last couple of years Fraser has worked on her offense. According to Carter, she has improved greatly.
She is more known for the defensive side of the ball, but recently she is starting to put up shots, which is something that Carter is more than happy with.
With how hard Fraser plays, she does show an emotional side that all athletes have.
Frustration sets in, but the one thing she does so well is she remembers the responsibility she has for the team.
One of the things that Carter loves about his team is that they may get cross with one another, but the next day it’s like nothing happened.
“Sometimes our communication is not the best,” Carter said. “Sometimes it gets worse in the locker room, but when the game is over, it’s over. I’m not expecting you to say the right thing all the time, and I don’t expect it from myself too. We need to play with passion and intensity, and we do that, but sometimes we guard the line and other times the line gets tested. The thing I appreciate about these girls is when we walk out of that locker room and we have practice the next day, no one would know if we ever got crossed up with each other.”
Fraser tries really hard to be the best example, but sometimes it’s hard to do all the time.
“You can see the passion when we play on the court,” Fraser said. “If they give it their all then you know that they have passion for it. If you don’t show emotion in a basketball game, then there is something wrong with you because you don’t need to be playing if you don’t show emotion.”
Fraser also plays volleyball for CCA and is active in her church. She attends regularly and says that sometimes the pressure of acting right is hard.
“I know that everywhere I go that not only do I represent Christ as my savior, I also represent my family and how they raised me,” Fraser said. “I represent the church I go to and the school. I represent the sports team. So anywhere where I am outside of those when people look at you they see that.”
