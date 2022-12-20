Community Christian Academy hosted an array of local teams during the CCA Christmas Tournament that kicked off over the weekend. The tournament will wrap up on Tuesday night at CCA.
Friday Boys
Community Christian 67, Christian Fellowship 59
Hickman County 79, Galatia 55
Friday Girls
St. Mary 40, Pope County 34
Hickman County 64, Dawson Springs 39
Saturday Boys
Christian Fellowship 62, Gallatin County 39
Saturday Girls
Carlisle County 65, Community Christian 10
Dresden 68, St. Mary 26
Dawson Springs 45, Pope County 38
Christian Fellowship 59, Ballard Memorial 49
Ballard Memorial 54, Joppa-Maple Grove 27
Monday Boys
Community Christian 71, Hickman County 50
Monday Girls
Ballard Memorial 60, Community Christian 25
Dawson Springs 59, St. Mary 45
Christian Fellowship 53, Carlisle County 46
