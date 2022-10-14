CCA

Community Christian’s Elizabeth Shaw (2) rises above the net to go for the kill in the Lady Warriors 3-0 sweep over Marshall County on Thursday night.

 BY JARED JENSEN/The Sun

A battle between Community Christian Academy and Marshall County took place on Thursday night at the home of the Lady Warriors, as the high school volleyball season nears a close. While district tournaments have been set in stone, a win for either team would help propel much needed momentum moving into the post-season starting Monday.

After the Lady Marshals swept the Lady Warriors earlier in the season, CCA flipped the table on Thursday night to claim the 3-0 sweep of their own. And while the the Lady Marshals didn’t snag a win, they didn’t go down without a fight.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In