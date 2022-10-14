A battle between Community Christian Academy and Marshall County took place on Thursday night at the home of the Lady Warriors, as the high school volleyball season nears a close. While district tournaments have been set in stone, a win for either team would help propel much needed momentum moving into the post-season starting Monday.
After the Lady Marshals swept the Lady Warriors earlier in the season, CCA flipped the table on Thursday night to claim the 3-0 sweep of their own. And while the the Lady Marshals didn’t snag a win, they didn’t go down without a fight.
The home team started the night with a quick 3-0 lead to try and make their mark on the night. That mark seemed to be made as they maintained the lead throughout the entire first set, leading by as much as 10 points as the set progressed.
As the first set came to a close 25-16 it looked like it would be a quick night for the home team. That wouldn’t be the case however, as Marshall County found their mojo in the second set to take the early lead.
With Emma English as service, the Lady Marshals took a 9-2 lead by going on a 7-0 run, to prove that they came ready to play.
The visitors would bump that lead up to 10-3 before CCA started climbing back. They didn’t necessarily go on long runs, but slowly chipped away point-by-point until the 14-14 mark.
CCA claimed their first lead of the set from there and never looked back as the momentum for the home team overtook the set. They put it away 25-18 to make it one step closer to the Lady Warriors 24th win of the season.
Marshall County once again came out with a vengeance as they tried to stay alive for another set. A dominant 8-1 start with Tori Shaw at service put much needed life back into the Lady Marshals game.
From there, much like the second set, CCA started to chip away at the deficit. The set became knotted up at 13-13 where several different lead changes when ensue, making for an intense battle to the end. From the 13-13 mark to the 21-21 mark, seven different lead changes would take place, with more to come.
CCA held a slight 24-22 lead as they looked to put the game away, but Marshall dug deep to send the set into extra points. They tied the set back up at 24-24, took the 25-24 lead, but CCA came back with the next three points to seal the deal 27-25.
Every Lady Warrivor that took to the court made an impact on the game and the stat sheet proved it. Olivia Carroll led with 19 digs, followed by Lauren Fugate with 16 and Elizabeth Shaw with 14. Natalie Truitt had 12 assists, Shaw and Shaw had nine. Dailyn Cauley led in kills with 16 and had two blocks as well and a total of eight services aces were dished out as a team, with Katie Truitt leading that category with three.
Both teams will be back in action on Friday night to close out their regular seasons. CCA will host Hickman County, while Marshall travels to Livingston Central. With the Thursday night win, the Lady Warriors hold a 24-10 record, second best in the First Region and the Lady Marshals sit at 12-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.