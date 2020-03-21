In the first week of February, Community Christian Academy was in the middle of coalescing efforts for its first-ever season of high school fastpitch softball.
Its inaugural coach, longtime Ballard Memorial assistant Barry Leidecker, remembers the first initial meeting well. There were 17 young women, eager to start something new for the Lady Warriors.
Of the 17, 12 committed to the 2020 season, and likely beyond: eighth graders in Carmella Saxton, Jayden Thorn, Grace Wright, Abigail Wring; a lone freshman in Anna-Drew Bagwell; two sophomores in Abigail Black and Grace Carnes; and five juniors in Chaney Johnson, Kayli Stevens, Faith Thomas, Ashley Thurston and Malia West.
His expectations, and hopes, were clear.
“Listen, I don’t expect us to be able to walk out there — probably for the first two or three years — and be able to compete with these 5A and 6A schools,” Leidecker said. “But here’s what I want, and this is my vision: I want to be able to compete for an All ‘A’ First Region title, and take these kids to a state tournament.”
In the following weeks, Leidecker had his new squad practicing where the Lady Warriors middle school program was churning, under the graciousness of Southland Baptist Temple and its adult-league softball field. And his team was hitting at an indoor facility, manufacturing 57 mph pitching from 43 feet (or, high school regulation) by having players hit 50 mph machine lobs from 38 feet inside of a batting cage.
“For the most part, we made contact,” Leidecker said. “Hit balls hard.”
No hit has come harder, however, than the novel virus COVID-19, which has subsequently shut down all KHSAA athletics — as well as theaters, gyms, salons, spas and schools — not just across the commonwealth, but the United States.
KHSAA officials have noted that April 12 will be a deadline for re-evaluation of the spring sports season, or what’s left of it, but Tuesday night’s message from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear — asking schools to remain closed until April 20, at least — brings more clouds to the picture.
For all spring teams — tennis, track and field, softball, baseball — it’s a harsh reality fomenting more by the hour.
But for the Lady Warriors? It might even be more frustrating, as they were less than a week away from the program’s germination.
“The good thing is, I don’t have a single senior,” Leidecker said. “If this season does fall apart and we don’t get to do anything this year, theoretically I’ve got everybody back — plus a group of seventh and eighth graders who can play junior varsity.
“And if I’ve got 17, 18, 19 girls at a school our size, I’m tickled to death. Absolutely ecstatic.”
Leidecker was looking forward to working with his daughter, former Ballard Memorial standout Brittany (Leidecker) Hover, for a seventh-straight season. Looking forward to improving each time out on the diamond.
Looking forward, just in general.
His current No. 1 pitcher, Black, threw more than 130 pitches in a scrimmage just last week against the Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles, and there were plans to have her as the workhorse for the next two-to-three months.
Now, it’s just ... delayed.
“We had 19 games scheduled ... and I wanted these kids to learn to play multiple positions, so that we could be interchangeable,” he added. “If somebody is having a bad day at shortstop, I want to be able to move so-and-so over there and keep rolling. We were working on a lot of things: how to read a fly ball, footwork.
“(But) when you don’t play for a year, you’re basically two years behind.”
Follow Marlowe on Twitter @dreamarlowe85, call him (270) 575-8661, or email him at emarlowe@paducahsun.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.