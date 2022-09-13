Champs

The Community Christian Academy Lady Warriors show off their new hardware after beating Christian Fellowship 2-0 in the First Region All “A” Classic over the weekend.

 BY JARED JENSEN/The Sun

The Community Christian Academy volleyball team was crowned the First Region All “A” volleyball champions after defeating the Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles in two sets on Saturday. It took six games in the span of 12 hours to get the job done, but the Lady Warriors showed just as much energy in their final game of the evening as they did to start out the day.

In those six games the champions played 12 sets and came out victorious through all 12.

