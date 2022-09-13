The Community Christian Academy volleyball team was crowned the First Region All “A” volleyball champions after defeating the Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles in two sets on Saturday. It took six games in the span of 12 hours to get the job done, but the Lady Warriors showed just as much energy in their final game of the evening as they did to start out the day.
In those six games the champions played 12 sets and came out victorious through all 12.
“It feels great to win,” senior Dailyn Cauley said. “We played as a team, we played together and we never gave up on any ball.”
Murray High School hosted the tournament which consisted of 10 teams including Ballard Memorial, Carlisle County, Fulton City, Fulton City, Fulton County, Hickman County, Mayfield, Murray, St. Mary, Christian Fellowship and Community Christian. A total of 23 games were played from start to finish, most of which resulted in 2-0 sweeps, with the Lady Warriors coming out on top in the end.
The Lady Warriors led from start to finish in the first set of the championship game. They led by as much as six and closed the first set off 25-15.
As the lead progressed, so did the energy on the floor for CCA and especially their fan section, an energy that they believe played a big role in their win.
“Our energy is so great, we are all friends and it really helped us get this win,” sophomore Natalie Truitt said.
Christian Fellowship put up much more of a fight in the second set as they fought to win the second set.
While they didn’t hold a lead the entire first set, they took several in the second.
“I think what wins this game is our energy, Cauley added. “Especially with our parents too, they stood up and cheered for every single ball along with our bench.”
Things were even at the 5-5 mark until Lillian Burnett stepped up to server for the Lady Eagles. She would help take the 6-5 lead and even build it up to 11-8. That lead wouldn’t last long however, as CCA knotted the score back up at 11-11.
The score would bounce back and forth between a tied ball game and a slight CCA lead which bounced back to a CFS lead. Overall there were nine lead changes before the Lady Warriors took over for good.
It looked as if the set could go into extra points as the score knotted up 22-22, with both teams eager to get the set win. That was until CCA took a 24-22 lead and put the game away 25-22 to earn the First Region All “A” Championship title.
Both Cauley and Truitt put up solid numbers to help their team to the victory. Cauley had 17 kills in the game to go along with three blocks, one assist, four digs and two aces.
Truitt contributed 17 assists, one kills, four digs and once ace.
Senior Olivia Carroll led her team in digs with 11, Elizabeth Shaw had 10 kills in the game and Kelsey Hughes added nine digs.
On their way to the title, the Community Christian Lady Warriors took down St. Mary 2-0, Mayfield 2-0, Murray 2-0, Fulton County 2-0 and Ballard Memorial 2-0.
The Lady Warriors will compete against a few First Region opponents this week before traveling to Eastern Kentucky University to compete in the All “A” State Championship on Friday, September 16. Their first game of the tournament will be against Holy Cross (Covington) out of the Ninth Region who currently hold a 13-1 record.
Other results of the tournament by win-loss record: Christian Fellowship 4-1, Mayfield 3-2, Ballard Memorial 3-2, Carlisle County 2-2, Murray 2-2, St. Mary 1-3, Hickman County 1-3, Fulton County 0-4 and Fulton City 0-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.