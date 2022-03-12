In just their second full fast pitch softball season, head coach Barry Leidecker and the Community Christian Academy Lady Warriors are eager to prove themselves while continuing to learn and get better.
2020 was the first year that CCA scheduled to have a softball team, of course COVID-19 would shut down that season, making this 2022 year, the second season actually suiting up. The 2021 season brought in a 2-15 record and while it’s not what a lot of player and coaches hope for, Leidecker and company knew success wasn’t going to come overnight.
“We won two, there were a couple other is we had hit better we could have won, but I told the girls going into the season that there would be growing pains,” Leidecker said. “Our motto was to get better after every game, to come off the field better than when we walked on.”
And he believes that in those two wins against Fulton County and a few other close games that the team was better walking off the field than when they walked on.
That motto stands to this day as many of the players from last year remain on the team coming into this season, with the exception of two that have graduated since.
“The excitement level is higher this year than it was at the start of last year,” Leidecker said.
The Lady Warriors have a scrimmage under their belt where they came out victorious 7-4 over Christian Fellowship, a team they lost to twice last season. That alone is reason enough to be excited for a school really just beginning its softball career.
Leading the charge last year and hopefully into this year was a dynamic trio of Addie Arnett, Ashley Kendall and Abagail Wring. Arnett had a .350 batting average, bringing in eight runs, while also pitching in seven games. Kendall also brought in eight runs last year with a .250 average and Wring brought in another eight runs on a .172 average.
“They need to be our lead by example kind of kids,” Leidecker said. “Abigail is going to be my utility, I can use her anywhere and Addie is the same way. We will lean on them but we won’t have to lean as hard with three new additions of eighth graders coming up.”
A big loss to the season is junior lead pitcher Myra Peeler who suffered an injury at the end of the basketball season, keeping her out of competition for the entirety of the softball season. Peeler pitched 16 games with a 14.63 ERA. She also held a .333 batting average, the second best on the team.
The Lady Warriors will look to snag a few more wins this season with a start of the season being a trip to Hickman County, last years All “A” champs. That game is slated for Thursday, March 17, starting a four game road stint. Their first ‘home’ game will be on Tuesday, March 29.
Home for the Lady Warriors is still a work in progress as there are hopes for a softball field to be built on the CCA campus. For now home games will continue to be played at Southland Baptist Temple, 927 Yarbro Ln, Paducah, KY 42003.
