The Community Christian Academy boys and girls basketball programs hosted Joppa-Maple Grove of Joppa, Illinois on Thursday night. Not only were the schools athletic seniors celebrated between games, but both teams celebrated home wins as well. The Lady Warriors secured their third win of the season in a 37-29 decision and the boys improve to a 15-11 win an 87-53 win over the Rangers.

Four basketball seniors were honored between games, two from each team. Vasti Aguilera and Myra Peeler were honored from the girls team, while Jamison Smith and Tyson Winsett were honored on the boys side. Aguilera put up four points and Peeler added two in their win and Smith had 31 while Winsett added 18.

