The Community Christian Academy boys and girls basketball programs hosted Joppa-Maple Grove of Joppa, Illinois on Thursday night. Not only were the schools athletic seniors celebrated between games, but both teams celebrated home wins as well. The Lady Warriors secured their third win of the season in a 37-29 decision and the boys improve to a 15-11 win an 87-53 win over the Rangers.
Four basketball seniors were honored between games, two from each team. Vasti Aguilera and Myra Peeler were honored from the girls team, while Jamison Smith and Tyson Winsett were honored on the boys side. Aguilera put up four points and Peeler added two in their win and Smith had 31 while Winsett added 18.
Lady Warriors 37, Lady Rangers 29
The third win of the season ties the best record since the 2019-2020 season where the Lady Warriors went 11-20. And, with four regular season games remaining, that number winning number has the potential to be added to as their final regular season game against Fort Campbell turned into their first win of the season earlier this year.
This was the second game this season that the Lady Warriors have hosted the Lady Rangers. The first go around was in their home Christmas tournament where CCA won 39-35.
Scoring was slow through the first few minutes of play as Carmella Saxton contributed the first three points of the night. A long ball by Emma Wring would add the sixth CCA point in the opening frame, but not before Joppa built an 11-6 first quarter lead.
Wring added another long ball to start the quarter and the Lady Warriors found ways to get to the free throw line early in the second quarter to help add points to the board. A Saxton free throw tied the game up 11-11 at the 5:31 mark and CCA never looked back from there. They maintained the lead the rest of the way even if just by a point. CCA held a slight 19-16 lead heading into the second half.
Joppa used their height to their advantage in the second half, getting second chance points on offensive rebounds and fighting their way to the free throw line as well. The CCA defense, however, was quickly able to adjust their ways and limit those offensive rebounds to maintain the 25-23 lead heading to the final frame.
The final eight minutes were where the Lady Warriors were able to break away as Joppa was down to their final five players due to their bench in either foul trouble or out on injury. CCA outscored Joppa 12-6 in the final frame thanks to four-point performances by Saxton and Wring to close out the night. Saxton Led all scorers with 14 points while Wring added 10 including a pair of long range 3-pointers to help secure the 37-29 win.
Community Christian 6 13 6 12 — 37
Joppa-Maple Grove 11 5 7 6 — 29
CCA: C. Saxton 14, E. Wring 10, A. Tucker 7, W. Aguilera 4, Myra Peeler 2
Warriors 87, Rangers 53
The Warriors were firing on all cylinders to close out the night, with seniors Smith and Winsett setting the tone for the night. Smith tallied six 3-pointers in the first half of play, missing just two, while adding free throws and jumpers for 25 of his 31 total points of the night. Winsett took things over in the second half, knocking down 14 of his 18 in the final 16 minutes of play.
“After I got that first shot under my belt I felt like I could make almost anything,” Smith said. “Ever since we played in the Christian tournament (KCAC) we have been playing great basketball and have been playing very well together and tonight was no different.”
Add Prince Kahnplaye and his scoring abilities and the game was over before it ever really began as he added 30 points on the night including nine points from downtown in the first half. The 30-point performance comes after 45-point performance just two days earlier from Kahnplaye, a school record.
CCA led 19-5 after the first frame and continued to dominate all night long, eventually leading to a running clock in the second half of play. This led to younger guys getting quality minutes down the stretch including a few points here and there from the bench to secure the 87-53 win.
Community Christian 19 30 22 15 — 87
Joppa-Maple Grove 5 17 19 12 — 53
CCA: J. Smith 31, P. Kahnplaye 30, T. Winsett 18, E. Logan 4, J. Anderson 2, A. Dee 2.
