Mark Stoops

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops addresses reporters at SEC Media Days on Wednesday.

 BY KEITH TAYLOR/Kentucky Today

ATLANTA — Kentucky wants to make more than one visit to Atlanta this season, but Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops isn’t spending a lot of his time talking about the team’s ultimate goal of playing for a first Southeastern Conference championship in December.

“You don’t need to emphasize that,” the Kentucky coach said prior to his appearance at the SEC Media Days on Wednesday. “If you continue to put the work in, the results will be there. You can’t worry about the end product. There’s so much work to be done between now and then. That’s where the focus needs to be.”

