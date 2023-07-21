SEC Media Days Football

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops speaks during the Southeastern Conference media days on Wednesday in Nashville, Tenn.

 Associated Press

NASHVILLE — During the 2021 season, Kentucky finally got what it had been asking for since its 10-win campaign in 2018: Respect.

Kentucky won 10 games and another Citrus Bowl in 2021. Having reached six straight bowl games and with several of its key pieces from its 2021 roster coming back for 2022, national media, opposing players and coaches began to take notice of the Cats, as the team was picked to finish second in the SEC East at last year’s SEC Media Days. UK also had the third-highest odds to win the SEC, behind only Georgia and Alabama.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In