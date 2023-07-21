NASHVILLE — During the 2021 season, Kentucky finally got what it had been asking for since its 10-win campaign in 2018: Respect.
Kentucky won 10 games and another Citrus Bowl in 2021. Having reached six straight bowl games and with several of its key pieces from its 2021 roster coming back for 2022, national media, opposing players and coaches began to take notice of the Cats, as the team was picked to finish second in the SEC East at last year’s SEC Media Days. UK also had the third-highest odds to win the SEC, behind only Georgia and Alabama.
After finally gaining respect, Kentucky hoped to prove why it was warranted. Instead, the Cats put together a mediocre 7-6 campaign behind one of America’s least-efficient offenses.
The respect given before the season and the high expectations set were admittedly almost impossible to ignore and may have played a role in the three-win drop-off from 2021 to 2022.
“It’s hard not to, with just how much social media and all the media (attention),” offensive guard Eli Cox said at Kentucky’s 2023 SEC Media Days session Wednesday when asked if some of the team might have read into the high expectations. “I mean, guys can’t get away from it with their cell phones and everything in the locker room.”
“I think sometimes it’s right in front of you in one way or another,” head coach Mark Stoops added.
While the preseason expectations proved to be a potential distraction, tons of in-season adversity struck the Cats in 2022.
Star running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. was suspended for the first four games of the season, eventual second-round draft pick quarterback Will Levis suffered a turf toe injury, the offense struggled mightily under new offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, the offensive line allowed the second most sacks (47) among Power Five programs, and the team suffered a heartbreaking loss at Ole Miss after it scored the would-be game-winning touchdown, only for it to be called back for an illegal motion penalty followed by disaster with a strip-sack fumble one play later.
The adversity was not handled nearly as well as Stoops had hoped.
“I think the way we handle adversity and when things are going good, we played good, and the minute we hit some adversity, I didn’t like the real way we responded to that,” Stoops said. “That can’t happen. That, quite honestly, hasn’t happened a lot under my watch.
“I wasn’t very proud of that and I need to do some things differently and make sure we’re prepared and just handle any and all situations the right way.”
Improving its ability to handle adversity is one thing Stoops and the program are working on this offseason. Something that might help that is getting back to what finally earned its success.
For years, Kentucky flew under the radar. Its 10-3 record and second-place finish in the SEC East in 2018 came after it was unranked for the first four weeks of the season and was picked to finish fifth in the division. Its 10-3 record and second-place SEC East campaign in 2021 came after entering the season unranked through the first five weeks of the season and after being picked to finish third in its division.
Thus, Cox, a team captain a season ago and likely to be again this fall, believes the team must reestablish its underdog mentality and build from there.
“Absolutely,” Cox said when asked if getting back to flying under the radar would be beneficial. “I think that underdog mentality and that blue-collar mentality is what this program has been built on.
“I think, at the same time, we have to learn to build on expectations because as a team builds success, you can’t go backward and you can’t let that preseason hype train get to you. You got to be able to put your head down and be able to continue to climb as a program because there are new heights this program wants to reach and just being 10-3 and then being cool with that and all the preseason hype and not following up is not something this program wants to do. We want to keep building.”
While the Cats are looking to be the underdogs again, the old perception of Kentucky being an SEC bottom-feeder is gone. The program is still being respected.
“I do feel that they know that,” Stoops said of the improved perception of Kentucky football. “Just walking around seeing everybody and everybody in the league office and all the different people going to the league offices once a year, and just getting to know the people around there and then you see them here [at SEC Media Days] and, obviously, the spring meetings, and I think it’s a compliment to a lot of people going back a long time — way back from the beginning when we were getting this thing turned. It’s a lot different than it is now with being able to turn a roster. It was a much different time and I’d say equally difficult.
“But there were some obstacles to overcome with turning the roster. and I do feel a sense of pride in that when people walk around and they know the style of play that we play. We’re far from perfect, but I think we’ve earned a lot of people’s respect over the last 10-plus years.”
