Team

Coach Mark Stoops and his players pose for a team picture during fall camp.

 BY KEITH TAYLOR/Kentucky Today

LEXINGTON — The first day of fall practice for Kentucky produced rave reviews from coach Mark Stoops.

“I felt like (Wednesday) was by far the best day one practice we’ve had in the 10 years I’ve been here, but it should be,” “Stoops said during the team’s annual Media Day Wednesday at Kroger Field. “Our foundation is set in stone, and we have a returning quarterback, and we’re able to work with our guys more than we ever have this summer, so we should be further along in Day 1.”

