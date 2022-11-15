Signing

Lyon County golfer Cathryn Brown signs National Letter of Intent to continue golf career at the University of Kentucky on Saturday alongside her parents, Emily and Rodney.

 BY JARED JENSEN/The Sun

The name Cathryn Brown will be known among the high school golf community for years to come, and after signing to play for the University of Kentucky, that name will spread much further.

Lyon County’s lone golfer signed her National Letter of Intent to play for UK on Saturday surrounded by family, friends and golf lovers alike.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In