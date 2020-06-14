MAYFIELD — Three years ago, Carter Dodson held the opening day lead of the West Kentucky Amateur, thanks to both his putting and short game. During Saturday’s first round of the 76th WKA, it was all putter.
Dodson, an in-coming senior golfer at Kentucky Wesleyan, notched two birdies on No. 2 and No. 5 to make the turn at 32 but gave one stroke back on the par 3, No. 17 hole. The rest of his day was steady enough for a 1-under 69 to take into Sunday’s final round at Mayfield-Graves Country Club.
“I had a lot of 5-footers for par and hit them all. That’s what was working best,” Dodson said. “My driver was straight for the most part.”
Landon Arnett, the former Mayfield Cardinal and Paducah Sun All-Purchase quarterback, is close on Dodson’s heels in the Open Division at even par, with a number of contenders a stroke or two behind.
“You’ve got Landon, (2018 champion Trent Johnson), Graham (Crouch) and (Steve) Cope, Lance (Davis) and Brandon (Henson),” Dodson added. “The goal here is to stay in the lead the whole time and just play smart; just give myself chances.”
The WKA Senior Division also has a tight race with Steve Frizzell and Lanny Lancaster tied at 2-over 72 and Bill Brand and Tommy Thomas both a stroke back.
West Kentucky Amateur
Open Division
69-Carter Dodson
70-Landon Arnett
71-Steve Cope, Trent Johnson
72-Graham Crouch
73-Lance Davis, Brandon Henson
74-Shaun Flint, Matt Hayden, Cody Martin
75-Andy Suiter, Husten Lancaster
76-Bruce Clay, Caleb Monroe, Chris Dodson, Collins Dodson
77-Stephen Hatchell
79-Garrett Seay, Ryan Hayden, Justin Carrico
80-Matt Scoggins
81-Justin Hall, Matt Monroe
82-Trevor Sphinx
83-Jason Burkeen, Chuck Wiggins, Kobe Allen
84-Tyler Goodman, Steve Winn, Brian Dick
85-Mark Glover
90-Jeff Jackson
94-Randy Glisson
97-Jay Jackson
98-Rico Galbreath
108-Keith Lester
Senior Division
72-Steve Frizzell, Lanny Lancaster
73-Bill Brand, Tommy Thomas
75-Eddie Choate
76-Dale Summers
78-Bill Clemmons
79-Walon Hicks, Rick Wilson
80-Gary Adams, Sam Willett
81-Dale Kirk, Mark Buck
82-Joey Daugherty
83-Stan Brunston
85-Royce Buck
