MAYFIELD — Three years ago, Carter Dodson held the opening day lead of the West Kentucky Amateur, thanks to both his putting and short game. During Saturday’s first round of the 76th WKA, it was all putter.

Dodson, an in-coming senior golfer at Kentucky Wesleyan, notched two birdies on No. 2 and No. 5 to make the turn at 32 but gave one stroke back on the par 3, No. 17 hole. The rest of his day was steady enough for a 1-under 69 to take into Sunday’s final round at Mayfield-Graves Country Club.

“I had a lot of 5-footers for par and hit them all. That’s what was working best,” Dodson said. “My driver was straight for the most part.”

Landon Arnett, the former Mayfield Cardinal and Paducah Sun All-Purchase quarterback, is close on Dodson’s heels in the Open Division at even par, with a number of contenders a stroke or two behind.

“You’ve got Landon, (2018 champion Trent Johnson), Graham (Crouch) and (Steve) Cope, Lance (Davis) and Brandon (Henson),” Dodson added. “The goal here is to stay in the lead the whole time and just play smart; just give myself chances.”

The WKA Senior Division also has a tight race with Steve Frizzell and Lanny Lancaster tied at 2-over 72 and Bill Brand and Tommy Thomas both a stroke back.

West Kentucky Amateur

Open Division

69-Carter Dodson

70-Landon Arnett

71-Steve Cope, Trent Johnson

72-Graham Crouch

73-Lance Davis, Brandon Henson

74-Shaun Flint, Matt Hayden, Cody Martin

75-Andy Suiter, Husten Lancaster

76-Bruce Clay, Caleb Monroe, Chris Dodson, Collins Dodson

77-Stephen Hatchell

79-Garrett Seay, Ryan Hayden, Justin Carrico

80-Matt Scoggins

81-Justin Hall, Matt Monroe

82-Trevor Sphinx

83-Jason Burkeen, Chuck Wiggins, Kobe Allen

84-Tyler Goodman, Steve Winn, Brian Dick

85-Mark Glover

90-Jeff Jackson

94-Randy Glisson

97-Jay Jackson

98-Rico Galbreath

108-Keith Lester

Senior Division

72-Steve Frizzell, Lanny Lancaster

73-Bill Brand, Tommy Thomas

75-Eddie Choate

76-Dale Summers

78-Bill Clemmons

79-Walon Hicks, Rick Wilson

80-Gary Adams, Sam Willett

81-Dale Kirk, Mark Buck

82-Joey Daugherty

83-Stan Brunston

85-Royce Buck

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In